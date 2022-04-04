Parkview part of answer in lowering care costs

As discussions around the cost of health care continue, I feel compelled to weigh in from my unique perspective in hopes of continuing to shed light on this important topic.

Like many CEOs, I can tell you health care is a significant expense. Fortunately, from my vantage point, I'm able to see all Parkview is doing to lower the cost of care in our community – and I also see how it directly impacts our team of about 500 people and their families. We've worked with Parkview to improve the overall health of our team and become better consumers of health care. And in the process, the costs both to our team and to Do it Best Corp. have been reduced.

We've seen calls from legislators and special interest groups for health systems to reduce the cost of care. Some imply that it's simple. Pay people less. Reduce margins. Limit reserves. The onus is on health systems to figure this out.

But understanding how to lower health care costs means understanding the business. And from my perspective, the solution is not so simple.

As a board member and a CEO, I recognize the complexity of health care costs. The multiple arbiters of care and stakeholders that exist in this industry include providers, insurance companies, government payors, drug and device manufacturers, employers and so many others. For sustainable change to take shape, all these groups must be part of the solution.

And despite the unsustainable nature of these public calls to cut costs, Parkview is already doing it, to the tune of $1.1 billion through 2025. Because that's what Parkview does. In addition to being caregivers, they're community partners and collaborators. They're doing their part to improve the cost of health care.

Now is the time to call on all stakeholders impacting the cost of care to do the same.

Dan Starr

CEO, Do it Best Corp.

Chairman, Parkview Health Board of Directors

Ukraine, US united by anthem themes

Here are the opening words to the current rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem. Instead of the poet's original line “Ukraine has not yet died, neither her glory, nor her freedom,” the anthem goes, “Ukraine's glory has not yet died, nor her freedom” (as I copied from the internet).

Read-ing the history of this song made me realize that both of our anthem themes are similar as exemplified by this line:

“...o'er the ramparts we watch'd were so gallantly streaming? And the rocket's red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof through the night that our flag was still there...” In other words, America is not yet dead, nor her freedom.

We of the Fort Wayne American Legion Band and New Horizon Band are now practicing to play the Ukranian national anthem to honor their people. Come join us and sing along as we play through the year at various events. We are now accepting new members.

James Bugert

Fort Wayne