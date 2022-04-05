Coin of the realm coming up in short supply

I was surprised to read the Associated Press article about the National Bankers Association asking that we put more coins into circulation (March 31).

The last time I went to the bank, they would not take my loose coins. They would only take rolled coins.

They said they took out the coin machines because they took up too much of the staff's time.

Maybe you could help yourself.

Scott Vinson

Fort Wayne

'Neutral, nonpartisan' must be election bywords

The USA is not a democratic nation; the USA is a democratic republic. Our country is governed by representatives of the populace elected by the people.

Districting, or redistricting, is the process whereby sections of the population are assigned to a representative of the House.

The process should be nonpartisan and under the control of a neutral organization.

That this is not the case is one of the great departures from the ideal in this country.

Nominating candidates is and must be partisan. It is the province of the political parties to select nominees of their choosing.

Conducting voting includes setting up polling places, providing the mechanism for voting (machines, paper vote, etc.), checking the legitimacy of the voters, securing the voting data or information and collecting the results for counting.

This process, like districting, should be neutral and nonpartisan, but is sadly neither.

“One person, one vote” is a rather simple concept. It means that artificial impediments to voting rights shall not be imposed over and above obvious restrictions such as proper identification and voter registration.

Excessive restrictions like we've seen enacted in the past year or so are not only anti-democratic, they are unconstitutional.

After the voting process is completed (on Election Day), the votes must be collected and codified so the outcome can be revealed.

Again, this should be neutral and nonpartisan.

Finally, all votes must be certified and “accepted” for the final result to be posted.

This is another step that should be neutral and nonpartisan, but isn't.

Then there's the recent attempt by a sitting president at overturning the will of the voters by derailing the certification of the voting process.

This is the most blatant attempt at undemocratic efforts in recent history.

Tod S. Kovara

Fort Wayne

'What the president meant to say ...'

Speaking of Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden said: “For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power.” A rather clear and concise statement.

Shortly thereafter, the “White House” issued a clarification.

I thought Americans elected Joe Biden president. You know, the boss, the guy in charge, the Big Guy. Apparently there is a secret cabal of unnamed super bosses in the White House who really run things.

I wonder who they are?

If we elected Biden, how did they get to be in charge?

Bruce Cynar

Leo-Cedarville

Letters deadline

Letters concerning the May 3 primary must be received by noon April 25 to be considered for publication.