Inmates part of answer to city's trash woes

As Judge Damon R. Leichty has ruled Allen County Jail inmates must have more time outside of their cells, here is my suggestion: Instead of waiting for the leaves and greenery to cover up the trash at the side of Fort Wayne area streets, start a long-lost program of inmates picking up said trash. Fresh air and exercise for the inmates, cleaner streets for citizens and out-of-town visitors. Win-win-win.

BILL McEVOY

Fort Wayne

Crackdown on speeders in city's, police's interest

Fort Wayne police are using resources to protect Blackhawk schoolchildren from speeding motorists – the same speeding motorists they have been too busy to cite or ticket in this community for years now.

“We do not have the resources.” “We only respond to complaints.” Let's be honest: The FWPD policy for the past few years has been not to pursue speeding motorists. Had they done so, Fort Wayne would not have the overwhelming problem with speeding it has. Highway speeds on city streets are beyond irresponsible. Yet every day you can find dozens of motorists on our streets blowing red lights, cutting other vehicles off, tailgating and, yes, speeding as if inside a video game.

People dying did not make a difference. Children in the plural have now been hit. What does it take in this community for the police to start writing tickets? I have heard all the excuses: Understaffed. Tickets are unpopular. Bad for the city's image.

Stop the garbage. We all spend time renewing a license; that signifies we understand the traffic laws. Without enforcement, traffic signals and signs are meaningless.

The FWPD needs to start cracking down on city speeders instead of being shamed into safety patrols by concerned parents and the media. Leave your desk job and write some tickets. The fresh air will do you some good.

David L. Nichols

Fort Wayne

Grateful for kindness from fellow diners

We were having dinner at J.K. O'Donnells on March 11.

Our meter expired during that time. I was given a parking ticket of $10. A couple eating there at that time paid our fine.

It's rare to see this type of kindness. Thank you.

DAVE and SHARON DWINELL

Fort Wayne

UN proves it's worthless

It has been apparent for years that the United Nations is useless, but it has never been more apparent than the recent events in the nation of Ukraine. How is it possible for a member state to invade a member state without provocation and the United Nations does almost nothing?

I think it is time to stop funding the United Nations, send everyone home and lock the door.

John G. Mohr

Grabill

