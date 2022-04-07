A lifetime of love in a single gesture

My wife and I are in our eighties and share the same infirmities as I know everyone else does in our age group. Some of these maladies are too disgusting to talk about, and only seniors will know what I mean.

These unwanted annoyances have, over a period time, cast a pall upon our marriage and created an atmosphere of discontent between us. As if to heap insult unto injury, we have not been very cordial toward each other. And this bothers me most of all.

Naturally, as time went by, I began to worry that her love for me was waning. I even began to have doubts about my own feelings. I don't want you to think we stopped using the phrase “I love you” altogether, but under certain conditions like those above the words can become quite hollow and unmeaningful.

One morning while I was reading the newspaper, I casually glanced toward the kitchen and noticed that she was laboring over something in the kitchen sink. Watching her like that, it hit me like a ton of bricks that if I didn't act on my own impulse and go to her immediately, I'd be branded an idiot for life.

So, without hesitation I laid the paper aside, grabbed my cane and hobbled into the kitchen where, without warning, I gently slipped my arms around her waist. After her initial shock, she wheeled around and with a contented sigh lovingly rested her head on my shoulder. Words cannot convey the thrill I felt as her body seemed to melt into mine and in that moment, I knew she still loved me. I'm sure if this had happened 40 years earlier, we could have had our way with the other (another sigh).

But I digress. I learned a whole lot in that moment: A single sigh can evoke more emotion than a thousand hollow “I love yous.”

I am an idiot no more. Or at least until the next time I do something stupid.

Larry Reynard

Fort Wayne

Photo captures the times

The lead photo on the front page of the March 31 Journal Gazette shows a man and a woman sitting side by side on a park bench. They are both staring at their cell phones. The caption, however, says they are having coffee and “enjoying each other's company.” They are both frowning and appear to not be interested in each other at all. I will take back my complaint if it can be proven that they were talking to each other on Google Duo. A friend suggested the caption should read: “A 21st century match made in heaven.”

Ann Zepke

Fort Wayne

A heartfelt CHEERS to Redemption House, Aging & In-Home Services, Better Business Bureau, Passage Wealth, Gruden Law, Heartland Home Care, and many other community members/organizations who supported the 12th annual Ombudsman Pajama Drive. We were able to serve more than 800 nursing home neighbors with a new pajama or gown; this is our biggest drive yet. We are so thrilled to be able to serve in this way – with such an overwhelming amount of support from this great community. Thank you for letting our nursing home neighbors know that they matter too.

Aisha R. Arrington

Executive director

Area III Ombudsman

