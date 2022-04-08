Show only helped foster racial disunity

On April 3, I watched some of the golf tournament and switched channels during commercials. One channel was broadcasting “The Best In Black College Basketball,” and I was somewhat surprised.

Why do we need such exclusionary/discriminatory programming?

During my find-something-to-watch-during-commercials search, I also saw a portion of an NBA game. At times there were 10 Black players on the court; at other times a lone white guy integrated the players.

My curiosity piqued, I went to Google and discovered the following demographic breakdowns in the NBA and NCAA Men's Division I:

NBA: 73% black; 17% white; 10% other

NCAA: 58% black; 25% white; 17% other

I used to hold season tickets for the Fort Wayne Fury then the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. I genuinely enjoyed going to the games and didn't care about the skin color of the players. And I honestly believe most basketball fans feel the same way.

In my opinion, events such as “The Best In Black College Basketball” only serve to perpetuate racial differences. Collectively, we should all be working toward “color blindness.”

James Schmelzer

Fort Wayne

Central High set path for a successful life

Central High School was part of the community for more than 70 years. It began as Fort Wayne High School in 1897. In 1911, it became the Fort Wayne High and Manual Training school. Taking the name Central in the early 1920s, scores of students walked and graduated from its halls. Its colors of blue and white,are forever etched in Fort Wayne history. The school was known for its winning sports teams and academic excellence.

Sadly, Central closed its doors in 1971, becoming the Anthis Career Center.

Many family members of mine attended and or graduated from Central.

I am most proud of Central's curriculum. Boys were encouraged to take shop and drafting classes, leading to jobs with notable employers such as General Electric and International Harvester. Girls were encouraged to be “domestic darlings” (according to the 1958 Caldron yearbook), taught sewing and dress-making and how to budget finances and take care of a family. Health courses stressed the importance of taking care of one's body, mind and spirit. Those ideals kept generations of students vital and thriving.

Sadly, these skills are lost on today's students. Many graduate not having learned how to balance a checkbook – a skill taught in Central's math or business department. Over the years, schools have decided to take away certain courses, feeling parents teach their kids life skills such as cooking or sewing. Central's curriculum and staff understood the need for all students to learn these necessary skills to function in life.

Central, through its sports teams, clubs, curriculum and even sloppy joes, will live on in the hearts and minds of its alumni and teachers for all time. Forever the blue and white – go Tigers!

De'Onte Brewer

Fort Wayne

Letters deadline

Letters concerning the May 3 primary must be received by noon April 25 to be considered for publication.