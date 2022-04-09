Lack of imagination keeping world at war

In 1996, I attended a lecture in Sydney, Australia, where I heard these words: “We human beings. What is wrong with us?”

The speaker came close to saying the world would be better off without humans, noting how much happier the cows and chickens would be, then adding, “But of course we can't say that.”

He was blasting the hero worship of Gens. Colin Powell and Norman Schwarzkopf for their roles in the 1991 Gulf War.

The speaker was one of the most famous religious figures in the world, the Dalai Lama. The great Indiana writer Kurt Vonnegut agreed. “There must be something wrong with us,” he said, referring to our indifference to the thousands of Iraqi citizens we killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom 12 years later, and our invasion of Afghanistan that has left the people of that country hungry and desperate.

And the invasions just keep coming.

A guy named Charlie Kirk said of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, “Who cares?” Off the top of my head, I'd say the thousands of innocent civilians facing destruction and death. While most of us condemn Vladimir Putin, we should also be aware that President Joe Biden's budget for killing is greater than the next 11 countries put together.

He plans to spend $1.7 trillion on new nuclear weapons. And now Putin is threatening to use nuclear weapons.

As famous newscaster Walter Cronkite said, “... It's amazing how much time we spend on creating devices to kill each other and so little time working on how to achieve peace.”

So here's the answer to what is wrong with us:

“The human brain is the most unsuccessful adaptation ever to appear in the history of life on earth. What we call intelligence is for the most part a form of vandalism, just mischief on a grand scale.” – Roger Payne, whale scientist

Terry Doran

Fort Wayne

Banks has strayed far from US, Christian values

I have always regarded myself as politically independent, voting for a candidate – not a party. Admittedly, I lean Democratic.

When Jim Banks was elected to be our congressional representative, I remember being disappointed because I believed his opponent would have been the better choice. However, I wasn't particularly concerned since, based on his campaign, he appeared to have strong moral values, to be an individual with honor and a sincere desire to represent us in Congress.

Obviously, I was misled from the start, or he has undergone a serious personality change, having been corrupted by the political machine. I cannot accept that Banks seriously believes what he claims, specifically, that the Jan. 6 insurrection was simply a legal protest or that the election of our president was stolen. Worse, he continues to propagate these claims to his constituents who want to believe these myths.

On some level, I guess he is trying to keep his job. I have to ask, at what cost? The problem is that he is trying so hard to keep his job that he's forgotten to do his job.

And, if he is indeed an upstanding Christian family man and an honorable soldier as he has claimed, then maybe he's forgotten that the Ten Commandments aren't just suggestions. “Thou shalt not lie” would appear to be very clear. Another question he might want to ask himself as a “Christian'': What would Jesus do?

Claudia Ringswald

Fort Wayne

