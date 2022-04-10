Letters to the editor

Term limits will wrest government from few

Regarding how this country picks our Supreme Court justices, the system is broken.

Indiana Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun voted yes for Donald Trump's picks because they were told to vote that way. Democrats voted no for the same reason: political pressure. Now with a Democratic president nominating, Young and Braun will vote no. Pure politics.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle are controlled by a handful of rich and powerful people. The politicians want to continue to draw on the gravy train that is political paychecks and perks. They are afraid to buck the political bosses.

It is time to get rid of the dark money being funneled into politics.

The only way to put the power back in the hands of the citizens is to impose term limits. Politics should never be a lifetime job at the federal or the state level. Politicians will never impose term limits on themselves; that is why it is important to get ballot initiatives for a constitutional amendment in every state. If we have term limits, I believe the American people would be better served by politicians who did not have to worry if the political bosses did not like the way they voted. They would not have to worry about getting reelected. I would hope they would vote more for what their constituents wanted rather than the rich and powerful political bosses.

Abraham Lincoln said, “That this nation under God, shall have a new birth of freedom-and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from this earth.” The citizens of the United States should decide our government, not the few rich and powerful people who only care about themselves and their money.

D.R. Murphy

Fort Wayne

Keeping city clean is a job for us all

I just read Scott Laurie's letter in the March 27 Journal Gazette, and I couldn't agree with him more.

Increasingly I've noticed the amount of litter along our streets, both in the city and county. Litter is stuck in bushes and trees, blows in wide-open fields, and is seen on berms, in yards and on playgrounds.

Let's show the pride we have in our booming city and pick up the trash.

Several decades ago, trash was a big topic and we all were aware that it was ruining the beauty of our nation, but it seems we've become blind to it.

Any ideas on how to tackle the cleanup? We used to have signs along highways that stated that an organization had taken on the responsibility of keeping that stretch of highway clean.

Could we all put on a pair of throwaway gloves, get a big bag and take a springtime walk? Fifteen minutes could make a difference.

Debbie Gildea

Fort Wayne

Insurrection probe has people losing faith

The American people are losing faith in our judicial system.

With all the evidence the Jan. 6 committee has provided to the Department of Justice, why hasn't the attorney general brought any of the leaders to trial? What will it take to make those responsible for the insurrection pay for their crimes against America?

Here we are almost 15 months after the fact and only a few have had their hands slapped with minimal jail time and fines. The American people need and deserve to see all involved in the attempt on our legal process of confirming the 2020 election, which saw Joe Biden elected.

There must be some reason the DOJ and the AG have done nothing to bring anyone to justice. Why is that?

The American people need to know who was responsible for the planning and execution of the attack on the Capitol.

Jim Furos

Fort Wayne

Secret to marriage: Know who's right

Frank Hill's April 2 column (“Battle of the sexes”) made me think of Sherry, my dearly departed wife, who passed away almost six years ago after 45 years of marriage. Fellas, I know about that of which I speak.

The secret to a happy marriage is that one of you is always wrong and one of you is always right. Guys, the sooner you figure out who you are, the happier you will be.

Whenever I was right, I marked the calendar. One time I was right twice in one week. That whole week got highlighted a bright yellow.

Someone asked what I was right about and I said that it didn't matter, what was important was that I was right twice.

I do wish that just one more time I could hear her say, “Well, you would be wrong.”

Bob Ott

Syracuse

Investment in VA worth it for veterans

A recent news article stated that they were thinking of closing the VA Hospital. There are too many veterans who depend on the hospital for care.

They come from all over the area and surrounding states to use it.

The nurses I have there are great; they listen to what the patients say and go to great lengths to take care of their concerns. They always have a smile and really care about their patients. They put in long hours and deserve a lot more credit for helping with the healing of veterans. Thank you!

The nurse practitioners and doctors do a good job of taking care of the medical needs of the patients and keep a close eye on how the patients are doing. The technicians and other personnel take great pride in doing their jobs and treating veterans' needs.

The building has had several upgrades since I have been going there (more than nine years). I have been to the other hospitals in the area. They do a good job of taking care of medical needs, but you don't get the same feeling of support that you get from people who have been in the military or have treated military patients.

If the building needs more upgrades or new equipment – do it!

In my opinion, all the people working at the VA deserve better pay for the work they do, especially the nurses. The government needs to raise wages to attract more doctors to work for the VA and do away with some of the red tape that makes their jobs harder.

Art Hutter

Auburn