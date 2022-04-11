Media not holding Banks accountable

We recently witnessed a nice homey fluffy news story of Rep. Jim Banks stumping with Dan Leonard, R-Huntington. All over social media, Banks and Leonard were pictured leaving a residence flying a “F*** Biden” flag. Fluffy, homey?

Why was this acceptable? We also have not heard a peep that Banks was contacted by Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas. Banks was asked to overturn a valid election. We have suspected this by his actions, now it is confirmed he had knowledge to promote disrupting the peaceful transfer of power. What about this is not news? Why do we not see or hear about this locally?

Acceptability can be jaded by a whole host of reasons. Perhaps local media outlets are playing a role in what is acceptable. Journalism 101 requires a person to learn the basics of the trade. Basics such as sourcing are being completely ignored in area “newspapers.”

On our local TV news coverage, we have been told how Banks will stand by his decision to attempt to overturn a free and fair election. That segment of “news” failed to follow up on misstatements of Banks. Just days ago, Banks, as stated previously, was in the area. While he was here, did any media seek his statement regarding the contact with Ginni Thomas?

Our legislators would be compelled to pay more attention to voters and not sponsors if they stopped trying to fix problems that do not exist or create problems to fix. The antics of “news” coverage are setting a disappointing example that would get a failing grade in a high school. It also allows our supermajority to misinform citizens, the voters.

Words have meaning and they count. We deserve knowledge, not commercials. Acceptability also includes accountability. It cannot be acceptable to be unaccountable.

Joyce Bentz

Huntington

Kindness begets more

Thank you to the person or persons(s) who paid for our breakfasts on a Sunday morning at Bob Evans. What a pleasant surprise; God bless you!

We will pass your kindness on.

TOM and JUDY BAUMGARTNER

Fort Wayne

Several solutions ...

A novel idea: Leave the clocks alone. Move the school starting times. Why not have a fall, winter and spring schedule? The rest of the world doesn't need to revolve around the school schedule. Do what is best for the children and the rest of the population.

Library suggestion: Why not buy the former Walgreens building at Southgate Plaza for a south-side library?

Another tragic dog story: We celebrate every time a new baby box is installed. A mother can give up her baby and remain anonymous. But there still is no place in Fort Wayne where an owner can give up an animal and remain anonymous. They must submit to an interview with a staff member. We continue to have these tragic stories of animals abused and starving to death. Our city-run animal shelter took out the outside/inside kennels that provided this service. This was a huge mistake even though well intended.

Mary Kay Matasky

Fort Wayne

