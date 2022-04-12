Veterans must mobilize to keep hospital open

The secretary of Veterans Affairs wants to close the Fort Wayne VA Hospital. The mission of the department is to honor and support veterans who have incurred health problems and injuries.

This is the second time the secretary has wanted to close the Fort Wayne VA Hospital and deny physical and mental health benefits for veterans from northern Indiana, northwest Ohio and southern Michigan.

The Fort Wayne hospital director stated in 2021 that the Fort Wayne VA Hospital served more than 40,000 veteran patients with physical and mental health problems.

During Mark Souder's terms in Congress from 1995 to 2010, the Fort Wayne VA Hospital was to be closed. If not for the veterans' community, hospital patients and the hospital professional medical staff that forced a meeting with Souder in Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne VA Hospital would not be in operation today.

Now is the hour for the area veterans' organizations and the veterans' community, hospital patients and hospital medical personnel to peacefully demonstrate before all veterans' health benefits are no longer available and the professional medical staff no longer have a place to treat and care for veterans.

It is time to write your U.S. senators and your local congressman or congresswoman. Tell them when you served on active duty, where you served, what your VA-certified disability for physical and mental health benefits are, and why it is important for the Fort Wayne VA Hospital to remain open and serve veterans.

John Dennis Hannigan

Fort Wayne

'Riders must be seen'

Out of all due respect for the rider in the March 18 photo, be it known that bicycle helmets do help, but bright colors save lives.

Bike riders must be seen.

Phillip H. Stettner

Bluffton

Morel memories sprout across two states

I appreciated the Furthermore on morel mushrooms (April 6). It took me back some 80 years to my home in northwest Ohio.

One of my greatest memories would come every April. Dad would find a sack, and together we walked down the road. On the south side we entered the woods, ready for our annual trek to find the treasured mushrooms.

Dad would remind me, “Bobbie, you will find the first ones under a pin oak tree, when the new leaves are about the size of a sow's ear.” Never failed.

Oh, the excitement of finding the first ones.

We had our special trees. It was very important to get there first before other hunters.

Early the next month, when the May apples appeared, the large yellow morels would be found.

Back home, Mom sliced them in two, cleaned and soaked them to remove all the bugs. That night for supper, morels fried in butter with steak! I still remember that delicious springtime flavor.

Many years ago we moved from Ohio to our beloved Fort Wayne. Would you believe a friend soon took me to his favored morel spot? We found them again right here in Indiana.

Bob Yawberg

Fort Wayne

