Trash tarnishing city's All America image

I am very disappointed. When Tom Henry first took office, he was an advocate of recycling, providing us with larger yellow recycling bins and educating us to recycle. He was able to obtain a significant cash refund from recycling to pay for our bins and save us the additional expense. Also, he made Fort Wayne the most attractive place to live, an All American City.

Does he realize Fort Wayne has a big problem? We will have to find more room at our landfills because there are only three small trucks picking up all the city's recycling. Most residents are now putting their recycling in their waste bins to go to the landfill.

It is not very attractive seeing rows of bins clogging our neighborhoods or along our streets left overfilled for days and weeks. And, most of all, seeing trash spread all over our streets and roads just doesn't makes sense. Ardmore Road, Jefferson Boulevard and Airport Expressway are good examples that show Fort Wayne doesn't care. With the possibility of upcoming strong winds and tornado warnings, I hate to see what the landscape might look like afterward.

City employees and equipment are doing Red River's job at taxpayers' expense. I hope picking up garbage was in their job description. I remember sometime ago, some city employees complained that it was not in their job description.

Many have asked for a refund for services not provided. It would make more sense not to increase the rate after we obtain a new contractor because we all know it is going to cost more. Fort Wayne can save itself like the flood of 1982 if we all work together. I would like to see Fort Wayne again become the best All America City.

Don Lindley

Fort Wayne

Myers in Aboite Twp.

I endorse Dr. Scott Myers for the Aboite Township Board of Trustees.

Connie Kovas Moreno

Fort Wayne

Voting will assure your voice is heard

Voting in the midterm election is your chance to get your choice on the ballot. Don't take democracy for granted; we're close to losing it with the politicians we have.

Rep. Jim Banks and Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun are all Trump supporters. They didn't support the American Rescue Plan, nor did they support the infrastructure plan or the most qualified Supreme Court nominee. They follow their party line and are unable to think for themselves.

It's time to send them packing.

Betty Allan

Fort Wayne

A poor choice

A couple having dinner at JK O'Donnell's received a parking ticket of $10 because they did not pay the parking meter fees (Letters, April 6). Oddly enough, they let total strangers pay for the parking ticket. There is no excuse for allowing someone to pay for your mistake, especially when you obviously have no shame in doing so. It was $10 – really? It's inexcusable to even accept their money.

Jacqui Emberton

Fort Wayne

Letters deadline

Letters concerning the May 3 primary must be received by noon April 25 to be considered for publication.