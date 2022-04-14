Jail issues generate need for creative answers

The prison-industrial complex is seeking up to $300 million from Allen County taxpayers as part of a state-engineered mass incarceration trap with spiraling costs falling on local government. Since the 2001 jail expansion, “the inmate population has been managed to be as close to capacity as possible,” according to the latest jail study, from 768 in 2002 to 793 in 2020 for average daily counts.

The county commissioners just dusted off the same old overcrowding playbook to rush through another even more expensive expansion of the cruel, predatory and racist carceral state consuming our society. The scam is simple: Manage the numbers high until the inmates scream and, voilà, a judge orders a fast-track response that leaves taxpayers holding the bag for another tax increase with little more than a perfunctory public hearing long after they have set the wheels of expansion into high gear.

Instead, the old St. Joseph Hospital could be purchased for a women's jail, freeing up 120 beds. Another suggestion to reduce jail time to 1990 levels would have an immediate impact to reduce overcrowding. It is important to keep policing and corrections central to keep costs for transportation lower and to enable inmates and their families easy access to public transit.

There are many more community-based solutions waiting to be organized by the justice system to reduce the need for jail space to only the most violent and dangerous. Most of those now incarcerated could be housed and supervised using modern methods. The jail is an antiquated tool that costs more and returns poor outcomes for the community. Now is the time to change.

Howard Traxmor

Fort Wayne

Young's justifications lack any insight

I read Sen. Todd Young's newsletter and his justifications for not voting to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. I was not surprised with his vote, but his justifications for the nay vote were atrocious.

First, there is nothing in Judge Jackson's record that shows she has any political agenda to put forth from the bench, nor in her testimony.

Second, if ever there was a Supreme Court nominee who did have a political agenda, it was Amy Coney Barrett. Her open and public support to repeal Roe vs. Wade was clear and well known.

Third, to reject a nominee by the Democrats simply as payback based on prior confirmation hearings is like a third grade child out for revenge. Childish, but more importantly, extremely detrimental to the process of selecting justices to our highest court. Political payback should never be a reason to reject a justice nominee.

Stephen Ogborn

Fort Wayne

A touching sentiment

Thank you to Larry Reynard for his lovely letter in the paper on April 7 (“A lifetime of love in a single gesture”). It took me a few eye dryings to finish reading it.

Thank you for sharing that beautiful moment!

Richard Woehnker

Fort Wayne

Letters deadline

Letters concerning the May 3 primary must be received by noon April 25 to be considered for publication.

Clarification

An editorial in Tuesday's edition misstated when former Northwest Allen Superintendent Chris Himsel took a leave of absence. His leave began on Dec. 17. The district's school board approved the request on Jan. 10.