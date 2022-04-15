Bill helps overcome voter hindrances

The John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act will positively affect a dramatic number of individuals in our society to create equal access to vote without discrimination against race, age, ability, socioeconomic status, culture, etc.

Individuals with these characteristics have had their rights negatively affected by discrimination. I urge you to support and advocate for the John R. Lewis Act; it will positively affect so many of those who struggle to gain equality in society by allowing early access for those who require more time due to long workdays or long work weekends. This will also allow those who use public transportation to be in distance of these set areas to vote.

Mail voting would allow those unable to get to these public voting areas the right to vote and share the equality.

It is also far more difficult for members of minority communities to be able to locate polling places on Election Day. Only 5% of white respondents to an Americanbar.org survey reported that they had trouble finding polling locations, compared to 15% of African Americans and 14% of Hispanic respondents.

Making Election Day a public holiday would allow those who are not able to receive time off the opportunity to have that day to vote. And the protections for individuals with disabilities will allow equality to be shared without any discrimination.

Keryna Barrett

North Manchester

Confused letter writer easily set straight

Regarding James Schmelzer's April 8 letter about “The Best in Black College Basketball,” I find it strange for someone who watches so many sports programs that he didn't understand, or pretends not to understand, what the program was about. Even I, someone who has no interest in sports whatsoever, understood that “Black” was an adjective describing the colleges, not the basketball players. Obviously the program was meant to highlight these colleges in regard to the sport, separate from other colleges, rather than (as he surmised) highlighting the race of the players themselves.

Kitty Morrissy

Fort Wayne

Transgender acceptance 'moral disintegration'

I am writing in support of the great recent common sense piece by Dr. Tyler Johnson.

Johnson (Feb. 22) basically states the truth that boys should compete against boys and girls against girls. Unbelievably, I have seen letters criticizing Johnson for his stating of this most obvious truth. It is a frighteningly stark reminder of the social and moral disintegration of our culture that some think that it is OK for males to pretend to be females and get into locker rooms or compete with females in athletic events.

Why are the National Organization for Women and others not marching in the streets protesting this war on women? We have educated ourselves into imbecility.

David Carroll

Huntington

Letters deadline

Letters concerning the May 3 primary must be received by noon April 25 to be considered for publication.