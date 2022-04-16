Rinehart right choice for new House district

Some of the most important qualities of an elected official are responsiveness, thoughtful decision-making, effective communication and passion for public service. Melissa Rinehart embodies all of these qualities, and that's why I am encouraging my neighbors and all residents in the new House District 82 to join me in voting Rinehart for state representative.

Melissa Rinehart is running for office for the right reasons: to serve her community and to do her part to improve life for everyone in Indiana. She already gives back to our community in so many ways, from her day job as the executive director of a local social service nonprofit, to her service on various community boards and committees. She puts in the work at the grassroots level and is ready to expand her positive impact through the state legislature.

Melissa is a natural leader with the ability to collaborate with pretty much anyone to accomplish shared goals and help people. She is a proud Hoosier who loves this state and wants it to reach its fullest potential. That means improving health outcomes, eliminating housing and food insecurity, supporting teachers, and making smart investments in public infrastructure, including passenger rail service through Fort Wayne.

On May 3, join me in supporting Melissa Rinehart for House District?82.

DAN McNAMARA

Fort Wayne

Earlier times had more religious influence

Living for more than eight decades gives one a unique perspective on the many changes that have taken place over the years.

I have recently been reflecting on how much more God was a part of our everyday life in years gone by, especially in the media. Oldtimers will remember the popular “Little Red Barn” with Bob Sievers on WOWO-AM, which always included a song of inspiration. WKJG-TV had a morning meditation every morning at 10 a.m. with pastors sharing inspirational thoughts. The Journal Gazette printed a sermon for the day on a regular basis.

Popular movies often had religious themes. “It Is No Secret What God Can Do'' was a popular song along with others with religious themes.

No farmer would have dreamed of doing fieldwork on Sundays, and stores were closed. Somehow we managed and our needs were met.

One example of how much life has changed was seen in California, where my grandson's Little League managers wanted to schedule their games on Sunday morning.

God has always been my rock and source of strength through many challenges. It is unfortunate that the Christian faith is so often seen as being judgmental and exclusive when the true message is one of love and forgiveness. It is tough to argue with the basis of the New Testament, which is love your neighbor as yourself as well as the golden rule.

Some of these changes may be from concern over separation of church and state, which as I understand really meant that our Founding Fathers did not want a state-established church as had occurred in Europe. I am not suggesting that farmers should not work on Sundays or stores should close, but in our fast-paced modern life, it may be interesting to note that once there was a different time.

Velma Gernand

Huntington

Letters deadline

