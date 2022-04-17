Sunday, April 17, 2022 1:00 am
Golden Pen: March
Bullerman Ditch stripped of its natural beauty
For more than 10 years, I've walked nearly each day. One of my favorite places has been along the Bullerman Ditch (along Stellhorn Road near the corner of Wheelock Road). I've seen snakes, rabbit families, otters - even a squirrel swimming across the creek. I stopped to allow newly hatched turtles cross the path toward the water just last year. The birds have always been abundant.
My question is: Why were all the plants, bushes, evergreens and trees along the banks recently removed so maliciously and devastatingly? It looks like a tornado touched down.
The importance of the Bullerman Ditch is clear. It carries water to the Maumee River and ultimately Lake Erie. A few years ago, there was a plea to stop mowing, plant native plants and curb the use of fertilizer, pesticides and herbicides near the ditch. What has changed that all of the vegetation has been removed?
Throughout the summer we watch flowers turn to fruit, the fruit ripen and finally the birds enjoy the outcome. We've observed people picking spectacular wildflower bouquets. It has always been a very happy place. Green space has been especially important the past two years for many people, promoting mental and physical health.
Whatever work needed to be done, could the company removing the vegetation not have saved one side of the trees, bushes, flowers and ground cover? Did anyone consider the erosion that will occur without the vegetation? Could a more surgical approach have taken place to limit the loss? It will take years for the greenery to return to the banks of the ditch.
I am not an environmental extremist, but I have a fundamental belief as human beings we are intended to be stewards of the earth. We have failed in this instance. I hope we can do better as a community next time.
About the author
Susan Campbell of Fort Wayne, whose letter appeared March 1, has been selected as The Journal Gazette's letter writer of the month. In the judgment of the editors, she had March's most effective letter.
A customer experience director, Campbell is the mother of sons ages 13 and 15. She and her Britain-born husband spent years living in England, which gave her perspective on a level of environmental concern that far exceeds what she has seen here. She calls the clearcutting of the Bullerman Ditch area “really heartbreaking.”
“It will take a decade to grow back – if we're lucky,” Campbell said. Equally devastating has been the loss of wildlife such as turtles (”just tragic”).
Campbell believes the ditch handling is emblematic of the larger loss of a sense of community.
“It's one of my personal core values,” she said. “We need to start talking about these issues to make a change for the better.
“It's up to us to make it what we want it to be.”
The recognition expresses The Journal Gazette's appreciation for the contribution our letter writers make to the editorial page.
