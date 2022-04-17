Letters to the editor

Disregarding public in favor of whom?

The Indiana legislature recently repealed the law requiring the public to get handgun permits.

Quite a few law enforcement personnel asked the legislators not to repeal this law.

The voters were overwhelmingly against repealing this law. Something like 88% of the public, if I remember correctly. The legislature repealed the law anyhow.

If the legislators aren't listening to the voters, or law enforcement, just whom are they consulting?

Melinda Williams Capozza

Huntington

Development didn't allow for traffic issues

Seeing the new developments at Electric Works, and the North Project north of Promenade Park, I wonder how traffic will flow.

The Harrison project at Parkview Field might lend some insight. The only place delivery vehicles can drop off products is on Jefferson Boulevard. Often this backs up traffic seriously. Not much can be done since access to the rear of the building is blocked.

Electric Works has limited access too. Broadway and Taylor Street are the only main roads in the area. Those streets have railroad limitations. Other side streets are residential. There do not seem to be any places (other than garages) to park or to make deliveries.

The Promenade project is bounded by Wells Street and the old Wells Street (bridge). There are several residential streets (First, Second, High and Harrison). Unless we consider widening the before-mentioned streets, serious traffic problems will occur.

Of course, city leaders are more eager for economic growth than strengthening neighborhoods, maintaining our streets and sidewalks, schools, and parks. I cannot wait until we can elect a new mayor in 2023. It is time to put new thinking in the mayor's office.

W. Patrick Sefton

Fort Wayne

Government dysfunction evident at all levels

It is disappointing how dysfunctional government has become.

At the federal level we have President Joe Biden's executive order to take away prosperity from American workers and America by shutting down the Keystone pipeline, disregarding laws to protect Americans from the influx of COVID-infected people crossing our borders, to a blatant disregard for life regarding the exit from Afghanistan and the refusal to provide timely deterrence regarding Ukraine to prevent the Russians from invading that country.

In our local government, regarding solid waste management, we will now choose a financially defunct company to pick up our trash. The vexation of Red River's inability to competently serve the city has kept our city wanting for better service. A careful consideration of the company that won the current bid would indicate this company is not financially solvent or solid enough to perform required trash pickup, as demonstrated by Red River, which underbid the job by more than $1 million. A fair bidding process should not exclude intelligent review of the company that provides the bid or to determine whether the company's bid is substantial enough to allow it to remain solvent throughout the term of the contract. The lowest bid should not be the only determination of who receives the job.

Jeffrey Phelps

Fort Wayne

Americans must stand against deviant lifestyle

When I read that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had signed a bill into law that forbids teachers giving instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, it made me sick.

What kind of a world are we living in when a state has to make a law like this so our little children who are 6, 7 or 8 years old aren't brainwashed into hearing about lifestyles that are questionable and even go against the Bible. Parents, grandparents, Christians and everyone should be shocked this should even be an issue.

People need to stand up and let our people in public office know how we feel. I know LGBTQ people are demonstrating and want these lifestyles preached to our innocent children, but they are wrong. Right is right and wrong is wrong. Stand up, America.

Roger Scherer

Hoagland