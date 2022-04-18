Battle in Ukraine not good vs. evil

Russia's war with Ukraine has created a lot of emoting, but Americans seem unwilling to consider our responsibility for the carnage. Calling the war “Russian aggression” is simplistic and incomplete.

Ukraine was the largest recipient of U.S military financing in Europe in 2015. The United States and NATO have encroached on Russia aggressively.

This time is aptly compared to the Cuban Missile Crisis. What Americans were told was Russian aggression was actually Russians' response to our placing nuclear missiles 100 miles from their border.

I feel intensely for all victims of war, but the government of Ukraine did a lot to provoke this war (i.e., officially ban the Russian language, dam the water to Crimea and kill thousands of ethnic Russians in the Donbas).

Americans are horrified by war in Ukraine because it is presented without context. Ukrainians have been living with war since Feb. 24, 2022. The people of Donetsk and Luhansk have been living with war for eight years. We have no empathy or rallies for them.

We are seeing more images of cities Russia has destroyed than the countries we destroyed in the last 20 years. Talk of war crime trials for Russia is premature. War crime trials are a luxury reserved for winners. If we continue on the path of escalation there will be no one to sit in judgment.

Many Americans have a hard time understanding peace activism. The concept is actually very simple. All people have equal value. We are on the side of peace.

Americans who empathize with Ukrainians because they are white Christians should consider that Russia has more white Christians. In World War II, Nazi Germany and America prayed to the same realization of God. We have not made much progress. Ukraine is not a battle between good and evil; the war is a failure of diplomacy for peace.

Tim Tiernon

Fort Wayne

Smallest gestures help improve environment

Thanks to Debbie Gildea for her April 10 letter challenging us all to help clean up our environment.

During this pandemic, my husband Alan and I have begun taking almost daily drives in the countryside. We count as many different kinds of birds as we can spot, and enjoy seeing fields and trees, houses and barns and animals as well as birds.

Recently we have begun noticing even more than before how many cans, bottles and other trash mar our roadsides.

We are both senior citizens, without the energy to walk along picking it up. So we began to focus on obvious trash close beside the road.

I drive slowly on back roads with little traffic, pull over when we see a beer or pop can or whatever, and he opens the passenger door and uses his long “picker upper” stick to retrieve it.

We accumulate an amazing amount of trash in a fairly short time, even being very selective.

I don't understand people who litter our roadsides with their trash. But, as Debbie suggests, we can each do something to eliminate at least some of that trash.

Please join those of us who are trying to make our environment cleaner and more beautiful. Do whatever you can to help. Together we could make a huge difference.

Marilyn Kieffaber

North Manchester

