McKinney can lead office into future

Troy Hershberger is a good police officer with more than 30 years of dedicated service. Unfortunately, time in service is not the only qualification for sheriff.

A sheriff's department must stay ahead of tomorrow's problems.

Mitch McKinney not only has the qualifications; he also has the support of law enforcement officers from the state, city and county. Being sheriff includes partnering with city and state law enforcement.

Several years ago, Mitch started a movement where officers and citizens alike could build up pride in themselves and the communities they served or lived in. He said, “Everything positive which you do for the citizens or community was considered a deposit into the Community Fund. Those deposits would help the neighborhoods and associations grow, mature and the citizens take pride in themselves. It would be a win/win for everyone.”

Mitch invited officers to reach out to kids and spend time with them. He knew that now was the prime time to change their thoughts and direction. The officers and kids loved it.

He was promoted to deputy chief of the southeast quadrant. He has worked with Iric Headley, Fort Wayne United, the Ten Point Coalition, neighborhood leaders and pastors to increase opportunities and create diversity and inclusion.

Our community, through its connection to Fort Wayne United and other community assets, is about three years ahead of other cities in decreasing crime, increasing opportunities and improving quality of life.

Let's chart a new direction for the sheriff's department using transparent leadership with an immediate emphasis on resolving jail overcrowding.

Elect Mitch McKinney your new sheriff.

Jerry Vandeveer

Fort Wayne

Lack of US leadership endangering Ukrainians

Ukraine continues to plead for more weapons and President Joe Biden says he is sending more, but we hear and read the flow of weapons continues to be too little and too slow to enable the Ukrainian military to expel Vladimir Putin's barbarians.

Meanwhile, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a surprise visit, was photographed walking the streets of Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to demonstrate Britain's solidarity with Ukraine. We hope Biden follows the prime minister and helps Ukraine not merely hang on but actually win this war. However, it appears Biden is continuing President Barack Obama's policies of appeasement and leading from behind which, of course, is not leading at all.

Recently, Vice President Kamala Harris said during a speech at the White House the American voters “got what they asked for” when they elected her and Biden. She's right; they did. Those who elected Biden knew or should have known he has never been a leader. They are getting what they asked for. Sadly, the Ukrainian people are getting it as well.

Russ Kirby

Fort Wayne

