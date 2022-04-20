District must decide: Democracy or Banks?

This year's midterm elections will be a referendum on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. A bunch of goons tried to force Congress into overturning the results of the 2020 election. Whether you voted for Donald Trump or Joe Biden, if you want your vote to matter in future elections, then you want a congressman who will hold the coup plotters responsible.

There are Republicans who want to get at the truth, but Jim Banks is not one of them. Since Banks is unopposed in the May primary, the only way to remove him is to elect a Democrat to replace him in November.

I've been voting for more than 20 years, but this year I voted in a Democratic primary for the first time. I am supporting Gary Snyder for Congress. He is running a disciplined and organized campaign which I am proud to be a part of. He is an Army veteran and will work to keep Fort Wayne's VA hospital open.

Robert Enders

Fort Wayne

Turpin's advocacy for kids needed at Statehouse

We support Ron Turpin for our state senator because he has been an advocate for children in schools. He's played a lead role in getting school back to more normalcy for our kids, including playing an integral part in going mask optional. Ron is a great leader who brings a voice of reason, data-driven, common-sense approach to topics and is not afraid to respectfully challenge and push back when necessary.

JOEL and ANGELA HYDE

Fort Wayne

Child a prisoner of an unjust system

There is a child held in a prison without bars. The child sees no way out.

Agencies created to protect the child use first impressions, creating ill-advised bias as certainty. Psychological manipulators are calm, convincing and personable.

Utilizing the child as a pawn and bias as a tool, they sway the child's therapist at therapy startup and confidently stand before judges, relaying false traumatic stories and poisoning the well to bolster an expert's false belief. While targeted parents express anguish, anxiety and fear for their child, unconsciously influenced experts are guilt-free supporting the child's continued psychological abuse.

It's easier to exercise comfort-zone assumptions than investigate valid alternate scenarios. When questioned by therapists or courts, this child must mimic the manipulating parent's storyline. They have no alternative. They are pawns of coercive control through gifts, conditional love and shunning. It's truly sad that such controlling ability exists, used without conscience, causing long term psychological harm to the child.

The Indiana Department of Child Services, therapists and courts caught up in a false storyline make decisions solidifying imprisonment of this child. This child's contact with their true loving parent is prevented by fabrication, falsehood and an embarrassing lack of qualified professional investigation.

Courts and therapists must recognize a problem exists to help these victimized children. Legislative action creating coercive control laws as exist in other states is mandatory now to protect Indiana's children.

The child wants to cry but has no more tears, wants to shout but no one wants to hear.

Bob Lowden

Fort Wayne

