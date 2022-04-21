Water, air quality reflect poorly on state officials

I recently read an article by the Environmental Integrity Project that states that Indiana has the worst water quality of any of the 50 states. So I looked into the reporting of another independent source, the Hoosier Environmental Council.

The information was disturbing, to say the least. I hear frequently about the big budget surplus in Indiana. I wonder why our state government doesn't spend some of this surplus on the water we all need, not just to live but to recreate.

Our state government makes sure we can carry a gun anywhere, keeps salaries low for teachers then tries to prevent them from trying to do better, tries to control women's health care, wants to deny or limit the rights of our citizens who are LGBT and/or a minority.

By the way, our air quality is not good, either. Don't get me started on private well and septic systems and wetlands.

I ask myself, whom are these state elected officials working for?

I want to see a legislative agenda that includes a strong move toward cleaning up our water and air. I want to see Indiana move forward, not always at the bottom.

I'd like to be proud of Indiana. My family lives and works here; I want Indiana to be better. Ask your state and federal elected officials what they plan to do before you vote for them.

Nancy Vinson

New Haven

Our debt to veterans is perpetually repaid

For years and years, people complained we did not take care of our veterans properly. That seemed to prevail all over our country. These people were OK to fight for us while we promised to take care of their needs once they came back home.

Baloney! That wasn't happening. Finally, things got organized and running smoothly for the Fort Wayne VA hospital and our veterans seemed very happy with it.

Now, there is talk of cutting back or closing it.

For heaven's sake, it can't be both ways. I know nothing about its finances or expenses, but why would anyone want to do away with something that took so many years to perfect (about 80)?

Are we going to throw our vets to the wolves again, or take care of what we promised to do for them after they were back home?

If our veterans fight for this country or the interest of this country, we do owe them.

Now and forever is the time to come to the aid of our vets. Can I have an amen?

Babette Mires

Fort Wayne

Democrats' spending has inflation galloping

Awhile back, Molly Brogan stated in a letter that it is the Democrats' programs that target lifting the majority of our society to a better standard of living. After the reckless spending and increased national debt by the Biden administration of trillions of dollars, we all are reaping the benefits of runaway inflation. That looks to me like a worse standard of living. And, the new catchphrase the Biden administration is using of “Putin's price hikes” makes me laugh every time I hear it. Surely most people in this country know who is behind this problem.

William Cook

Leo-Cedarville

Letters deadline

Letters concerning the May 3 primary must be received by noon Monday to be considered for publication.