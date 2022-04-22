Jail solutions call for creative thought

Options for how to deal with the jail are clearly a lot worse than if local and state leadership would have dealt with this sooner.

My read on the jail ruling seems to point to an expectation of a 1,208-bed facility based on an expectation of 80% of capacity and population growth. The 1,500-bed recommendation appears to be based on a year with a worst-case scenario. We cannot accept that is destiny. We must work to reduce nonviolent offenders in our jails.

The Allen County commissioners should have public meetings to discuss the way forward. The commissioners have authority over county property, but money must in general be appropriated by the County Council first.

It might make sense for the commissioners to recommend council adopt a no new tax abatement policy. County Council should also question the significant budget increases for the prosecutor's office since the summer 2020 protests. For example, we know that the prosecutor's office dedicated significant resources to low-level prosecutions in 2020, while seeming to put little effort into investigating police misconduct that year. I'm not an attorney, but it seems the prosecutor could have requested a grand jury investigation into police misconduct and decided not to.

The county commissioners can reduce tax-increment finance districts as I have recommended, which would also no doubt give County Council more funds to work with. These are things the commissioners should be listening to community input on.

Also, the Fort Wayne mayor and other mayors in Allen County should look at reducing TIFs, which would almost without doubt free up more funds for County Council and other local entities than just the TIFs the county commissioners can reduce through the county redevelopment commission.

Jorge Fernandez

Fort Wayne

Alcohol-enhanced fuel not a cost saver

Alcohol in the gasoline we buy for our vehicles is nothing new. The latest hype, however, is that a new blend of unleaded fuel has the official OK to start being sold this July. It's purported to save us consumers 10 cents a gallon.

If I say, “Great, I'm saving money,” the Environmental Protection Agency says it's at the cost of our air quality. Add in that many vehicles will not run well on the new blend, get lower mileage, and the so-called savings for my 16-gallon tank is that for every quarter of a tank of fuel I purchase, I can expect to save a whopping 40 cents total.

As a retired service station manager, I hope the gasoline-buying public understands the ramifications of the higher alcohol blend and contacts the powers that be to rule against the 15% alcohol fuel about to hit the market.

Bill Beckford

Fort Wayne

Kindness at Embassy surely will spark more

Thank you to a lovely couple who on April 11 at the Embassy Theater, during intermission of the “Hairspray” production, gave us a popcorn and two bottles of water. They insisted; no payment, please.

How kind and gracious of them.

We will certainly pass it on.

MARILYN KIESS and BONNIE BULTEMEYER

Decatur

