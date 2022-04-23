Fort Wayne theater scene blessed by Cocks' presence

I feel compelled to add my voice to the chorus celebrating the life and honoring the legacy to the Fort Wayne community of Harvey Cocks. Wherever Harvey decided to invest his time and talent, those institutions grew and thrived in extraordinary ways.

My friendship with Harvey began at the end of my first year as the new and new-to-town director at First Presbyterian Theater. The theater was a fledgling institution, not well known in the community, and led by this unknown graduate of the communications program of Christian Theological Seminary in Indianapolis.

I believe the year was 1975, and I believe the first time Harvey stepped on a stage in Fort Wayne after returning from an impressive Broadway career was as the lead in First Presbyterian's production of T.S. Eliot's “The Elder Statesman.” In the playbill, Harvey used the surname “Collins,” the one he had used as his stage name in New York. His professional demeanor and considerable talent, coupled with that of Mary Yarnelle a few years later, began an evolution of reputation for First Presbyterian Theater toward a performance venue of quality and depth.

In the following years he brought that same love and dedication of quality theater to each institution he touched as an actor or director: Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Arena Dinner Theater and Fort Wayne Youtheatre. Our Youtheatre has a national reputation for excellence because of the educational and performance opportunities Harvey created for generations of young Fort Wayne theater enthusiasts.

We have a thriving arts scene in Fort Wayne because people like Harvey Cocks could see possibility in places where lights were “hidden under bushels.” Aren't we all blessed that Harvey and Jean Cocks chose to spend the second half of their extraordinary lives in Fort Wayne?

John Tolley

Minister of drama

First Presbyterian Theater

1974-90

Distractions should disqualify Banks

Am I the only one in this district paying attention to the time wasted by Rep. Jim Banks with our tax dollars?

His latest idiotic act was writing a letter to Disney saying he would not support extending the copyright for Mickey Mouse, partially over the company's failure to support Florida's “Don't Say Gay” law. Is this really what this district wants our congressman to focus his time and efforts on?

This is the same person who was not bothered by the insurrection and supported overturning the election.

The saddest part of the story is that Banks will probably be reelected. Is this really the person we want to represent this district?

Thomas W. Biggs

Fort Wayne

Lunchtime surprise courtesy of a stranger

On March 17, my daughter Janet and I were having lunch at Wu's Fine Chinese Cuisine. When we were ready to leave, we were told our lunch had already been paid for.

What a lovely surprise!

A big thank you and God bless to the one who made our day.

Nina Williams

New Haven

