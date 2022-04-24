Letters to the editor

Zoucha staunchly for public education

There are three choices for the Democratic Party candidate for Indiana state representative in House District 82.

Only one candidate envisions a multigenerational, multiracial coalition of voters demanding an inclusive state government. Only one candidate has a solid, years-long record of service and accomplishment as an educator and citizen lobbyist. Only one candidate is a member of the National Education Association and supportive of union-led collective bargaining for better pay, benefits and working conditions.

Kathy Zoucha is a special education teacher for the Fort Wayne Community Schools, and she possesses the empathy, experience and expertise to fully fund our public schools and counter the eroding efforts to privatize our public education system. Only she among the three candidates has tirelessly resisted the degrading effects of corporate education for profit. Notably, she helped defeat House Bill 1134, which would have banned certain books, stifled teachers' freedom of speech and restricted references to so-called critical race theory.

Kathy Zoucha takes the Indiana Constitution's language of prioritization for a universal, taxpayer-funded, equitable-for-all (including all school districts) educational system seriously. She is the only candidate in the primary election pledged to honor the traditional public education system enshrined in the 1851 Indiana Constitution.

Join me on May 3 in voting for Kathy Zoucha for Democratic Party candidate for state representative in House District 82.

James Curtis Cary

Fort Wayne

Turpin encapsulates local GOP's vision

The Allen County Republican Party would have you believe that its tax and spending habits are conservative Republican leadership into the 21st century and beyond – but beyond what?

The vision being projected is of a progressive Allen County Republican government. Let's look at the appointments to city and county boards that have the ability to grant, give or loan taxpayer money to public, privately owned and nonprofit organizations.

Ron Turpin is the darling of the Allen County Republican Party, by way of his appointments to the City of Fort Wayne Legacy Fund and now the deficit-riddled Allen County Sewer District, member of the East Allen school board and candidate for Indiana Senate while holding down a full-time position of CFO of Ambassador Enterprises and owning his own business. Maybe the Republicans have just run out of qualified Allen County citizens that Turpin has to sacrifice his expertise to pick up the slack for the lack of qualified Republicans to run for office and be appointed to positions where he can be a good Republican and do the most good for the power-hungry Allen County Republican organization.

Is the depth of the Allen County Republican Party that shallow that they have to fall back on insiders with the same Republican taxing and spending ideas and candidates who were hand picked by the old guard Republican leadership of Allen County?

All you need to do to see who Turpin is is to look at the Republicans who are endorsing their favorite Republican for state Senate.

John Modezjewski

Fort Wayne

Narrow worldview defines candidates

For a change, I recently watched “Wheel of Fortune” (Has anyone noticed the contestants now use white spoke holders to turn the wheel?) and “Jeopardy!”. I was inundated with campaign commercials.

The best part was getting to hear the litany of what they all stood for. Here is their list:

I am pro-life (birth).

I am pro-guns (AR-15).

I am pro-Christian (Muslim-Jewish).

I am pro-family (singles or widower).

I am pro-pure girls sports (virgins).

One even told us how he voted for the largest tax refund in the state's history this year ($125).

After paying my taxes this year I netted a negative $87 (thanks, Rep. Martin Carbaugh).

I compare it to visiting five different ice cream shops that only offer vanilla ice cream with no sprinkles or chocolate syrup.

Did I mention all were white middle-aged men? (Don't get me wrong. I have nothing against white males since I am one.)

I'm guessing in their world there is no place for women, people of color, Asians, LGBT or anyone who might be different from their narrow-minded outlook. No one has told them God made a whole lot of different individuals who all reside in Indiana – or they simply don't care.

Not one of them said they were pro higher education, science, environment, infrastructure, mental health, the arts or anything else one might seek for a quality way of life.

It is no wonder that less than 50% of eligible voters get out to vote. Why bother? Besides, I am not a big fan of vanilla ice cream.

Thom Bauer

Fort Wayne

A valuable lesson in online ordering

Several weeks ago, I logged on to Facebook. An ad popped up for a shoe company. I saw a pretty pair I liked, so I ordered them. Weeks later, no shoes. Then, I noticed my credit card was charged $38.50 for shoes.

I called the customer service number. The person I talked to asked if I placed an order through their website or an ad on Facebook. When I answered Facebook, she informed me it's a fraudulent company. They take your money and you never hear from them again.

She advised me to call my card company, which I did.

They returned my money and sent a new card.

Apparently, companies know this is going on. Is anything being done to stop it?

Is it OK to rob people today? There is still an ad for the shoes on Facebook.

People, be aware. Order only from a company's website.

Mildred Butler

Fort Wayne

Pastors raised profile of jail concerns

Thank you to the pastors at Calvary United Church for the opinion piece “Lifting every voice/Jail reform discussion must include those most directly affected - the inmates,” published in The Journal Gazette on April 7.

JAVA (Justice, Accountability and Victim Advocacy – JavaFW.org) is an organization that needs positive marketing.

Faith in Indiana's past requests for accountability and change included calling for a 24-bed alternative for those suffering from addiction or mental illness challenges. Also requested was use of social workers to protect police and the public in stressful situations.

This article was very well researched and written. Thank you for increasing the awareness of the community.

Joni Weber

Fort Wayne

Photos don't reflect safe participation

“Out for birthday spin” and “Fine day for a spin” (April 16) were nice pictures. I was disappointed that neither the driver on the front page nor the cyclist on Page 3A wore a helmet. Perhaps the photographer could look harder to find examples of people safely enjoying the spring weather.

Rose Ann Scranton

Fort Wayne

Shameful diatribe was patently un-Christian

The letter from Roger Scherer of Hoagland (“Americans must stand against deviant lifestyle,” April 17) defies words with its ignorance, hatred and hypocrisy.

Where do I begin? Children who are 6, 7 and 8 years old aren't being brainwashed. This issue, as Scherer calls it, is only an issue because of ignorant homophobes such as Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida. Furthermore, as I consider all of my homosexual friends, I can honestly say I am not aware of even one who wants these lifestyles that he detests so much preached to our innocent children, as he put it.

Scherer calls himself a Christian, yet he spews hatred. How does he reconcile his Christianity with his vile beliefs and words? Shame on him.

Cindy Pond

Fort Wayne