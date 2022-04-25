Tax dollars, taxpayers being spread too thin

Over the past few weeks several articles have caught my attention. Each had to do with tax dollars.

The articles had statements similar to “ the city will purchase “ or “County Council will provide the funding for ...” Let's understand that the city has no money. What they work with are tax dollars you and I are assessed. Likewise, the county has no money. Again, what they work with is tax money from you and me. The same goes for the state and federal governments.

Locally we have several major projects that are in the offing. Each of the projects are looking for funding from city and/or county money. Once again, money from taxpayers.

The jail is overcrowded, so the holders of our tax money want to build a new one at $300 million. Have we seriously considered any other options?

All of a sudden our libraries need updated and perhaps a new one built. Perhaps we could do a little at a time or utilize an existing building for expansion.

And also suddenly our city maintenance buildings and/or sites are not sufficient. So we have purchased a single site for all those city departments in a prime real estate area for a price that is well over the assessed value. Again with your tax dollars.

Our parks are beautiful and we are proud to have them available to all. However, each thing added to the parks requires more employees to take care of them and money for proper upkeep.

Trash collection: Don't even let me get started here.

Six of the seven taxing authorities for real estate have increases this year, one a whopping 117.8%. Can homeowners get a break once in a while?

One might think I don't care much for Fort Wayne or Allen County. Nothing could be further from the truth. It is a great place to live, work, play and raise a family. So, city and county officials, please think about us taxpayers before you start throwing money at a project.

John Phillips

Fort Wayne

Pedestrians, bicyclists also have safety role

While I strongly agree with the April 10 editorial “Police, drivers each have role in slowing traffic deaths,” I think it's worth mentioning that pedestrians and bicyclists are also responsible for their own safety and following the rules of the road.

Bicycles are considered vehicles, and they must travel in the same direction as cars. Pedestrians are the opposite, and they must travel facing traffic when using a road. Both groups should wear safety equipment and/or high-visibility clothes whenever possible. They should obey all traffic signals and cross only at designated crosswalks or intersections.

Both adults and children should be educated in these rules. With caution and care from everyone, we can decrease the number of traffic fatalities.

L.L. Wiseman

Fort Wayne

Letters deadline

Letters concerning the May 3 primary must be received by noon today to be considered for publication.