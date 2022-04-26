No moral equivalency in Russia's actions

Tim Tiernon is entitled to his point of view regarding Ukraine (Letters, April 18).

His stance as a peace advocate is well known and at times worthy of praise.

This current conflict does not lend itself to such moments.

The actions of the Putin regime and the ongoing atrocities committed by the barbaric rogue Russian military are to be condemned, never condoned or given moral equivocation by denouncing Ukraine as it defends itself from unprovoked Russian aggression.

It is there that the truth lies, not the misguided views expressed by Tiernon.

Yes, to be certain, the United States and her European allies have provided enormous financial assistance to Ukraine in the past as it emerged from the grips of authoritarian rule to become a fledging albeit imperfect democracy.

A democracy that has defended itself from Russian aggression in the Donbas region for more that eight years and now faces the onslaught of Russian military action in that region just as the rest of Ukraine continues to withstand unrelenting missile assaults.

Tiernon laments the deaths of thousands of Russian-speaking people from that region. No doubt Ukranian military response to the separatists and their thug Russian allies has resulted in tragic civilian deaths.

Finally, Tiernon compared our nation's faith in World War II to the “...same realization of God...” as the Nazi regime, a regime responsible for the death of more than 6 million Jews and other minorities.

The only difference between Adolf Hitler and Vladimir Putin is that the Russian dictator has not succeed in killing that number of innocents. Let us pray that Putin will never be given that opportunity and his regime shall someday soon meet the fate of Hitler's.

Kevin Krajewski

Fort Wayne

A coordinated campaign to wreck our economy

I am disgusted by the continuing lies regarding inflation and gas prices. The Biden administration says it is doing everything it can to reduce oil and food prices. President Joe Biden and company continue to blame Vladimir Putin. We all know that is not true.

Does the administration think we all have amnesia? Do they honestly think we don't remember how much a gallon of milk or gas was a few months ago?

The inflation, illegal immigration, gas prices, the whole darn mess is being done intentionally.

Wake up, people. God help us all.

Diane Sult

Fort Wayne