War is only solution when choice is tyranny

Tim Tiernon's April 18 letter regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine should be forwarded, along with Tucker Carlson's nightly diatribes, to Russian propaganda outlets as they are strikingly similar. It is galling to hear American citizens, who benefit from the luxuries of a liberal democracy, parrot Kremlin talking points and give cover to a regime that is indiscriminately bombing cities, executing civilians, committing unspeakable sex crimes and attempting to destroy a democratic nation with such naked brute force.

It's indicative of a corrosive and sickening tendency of the far left and right to use the language of the abuser and the gaslighter by insisting that blame lies anywhere but with the perpetrator.

Tiernon and others who adopt the viewpoint that the war is a “failure of diplomacy and peace” are doing so in a genuine, good faith manner. But it is naïve nonetheless. War should be avoided at most costs but not all. And the Ukrainians, who have lived under the jackboot of Nazism and communism, have decided, rightfully, that living under the jackboot of Vladimir Putin is too high a price. We should continue to stand with Ukraine and support the Ukrainians in their fight against tyranny.

William Tecumseh Sherman once wrote, “War is the remedy our enemies have chosen. Other simple remedies were within their choice. You know it and they know it, but they wanted war, and I say let us give them all they want.”

Ryan Bertl

Fort Wayne

US has work to do to be world's moral force

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a heinous act devoid of any sense of moral consciousness. The world community condemns Russia's action, but it is stymied in what actions can be taken.

There is fear that a retaliatory attack on Russia might result in a nuclear holocaust, and it doesn't appear that the Russian people have the will or the physical and moral courage to demand that their leadership end the war.

A possible pathway for bringing the warfare to an end is for the U.S. to establish itself as a moral agent and advocate for a peaceful settlement. To do this, the U.S. would have to forswear its role as an international merchant of weapons and would have to acknowledge that its past, years-long engagements in warfare in which the justifications were specious (Vietnam – domino theory) and/or false (Iraq – WMD), and the tactics and weaponry used (agent orange, napalm, cluster bombs, My Lai(s), carpet bombing, drone assassinations, Abu Ghraib, torture, bombing neutral nations (Laos), depleted uranium ammunition, free fire zones) were war crimes and inhumane.

Perhaps, by acknowledging these past transgressions and having a citizenry willing to bear whatever sacrifices may be necessary, we can earn credibility as a peacemaker and bring about a rational and moral conclusion to the war in Ukraine.

Chester Baran

Fort Wayne

Laughable suggestion

I was all in regarding Ed Dugan's op-ed about the need for a viable third political party in America (April 20). That is, until he offered whom he would look to to sculpt said party's agenda: academics and labor leaders. I almost fell over laughing.

Get out of here. Next!

David Joest

Fort Wayne