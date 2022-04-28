Hershberger poised for leadership post

Around 10 years ago, I reconnected with an old friend from Bishop Dwenger High School. We grew up together, and I knew him well in school. Reconnecting through mutual friends, our families have become close friends. This friend is Troy Hershberger, chief deputy for the Allen County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone who meets Troy can immediately tell that what you see is what you get. Troy is an upfront, honest and genuine family person, and he always has been. Life hasn't changed him much, other than giving him the experience to serve our communities in law enforcement.

As a special education teacher, I take particular notice with how people treat others, and have been proud to see Troy interact with people throughout the community. Whether he's working with children, the elderly or less fortunate, Troy always takes the time to listen. He is patient and respectful to anyone he speaks with, and treats them with the dignity they deserve.

I've particularly been impressed with how he interacts with kids in our schools. He makes it a priority to teach them at an early age that law enforcement isn't there just to arrest them, but to help them and keep them safe. He's always interested in programs to help people be successful, and has the mentality and demeanor to do his job successfully.

Troy Hershberger is a career public servant, having served in the sheriff's department for more than three decades. He has seen and done it all, and has the experience no one else does. I was thrilled to hear he's running to be our next sheriff and am thrilled to support him.

Troy Hershberger is the experienced leader who will be ready on Day One to lead the department in the years ahead, and I know he will keep Allen County safe.

Gretchen Gerber

Fort Wayne

Rinehart already knows needs of constituents

Over the past few years, I have had the privilege to work and collaborate with Melissa Rinehart in her role as executive director at Wellspring. I've found her to be a leader truly focused on our most vulnerable citizens while being fiscally responsible in the management of the organization.

As the new district was drawn and included Melissa and so many of our community's most vulnerable citizens, I knew she was the right person to represent her community in Indianapolis. She is poised and articulate, thinks critically, and always works to do what is right – without politics in mind.

Knowing that a state representative is compensated more than what many of the residents in that district earn leads me even more to the fact that she should be representing District 82. She knows the challenges that come with poverty, the challenges that come with trying to find a good-paying job, the challenges that come from not having food on the table. She knows this because she sees it every day. She knows how to advocate for her constituents and will make our community and state a better place to live, work and play.

I truly wish I resided in her district so I could cast my vote for her. Since I cannot, I can only urge the residents of District 82 to vote for her. They will not be disappointed.

Justin Clupper

Fort Wayne