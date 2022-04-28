Letters to the editor: On the election

Turpin worthy successor

Please accept this letter as my unequivocal support of Ron Turpin for Indiana state Senate District 14.

Ron is a gentleman whom I have had the pleasure of getting to know over the past 15 years. I have grown to appreciate his service to this community and desire to see northeast Indiana and Allen County thrive.

Mr. Turpin already understands the issues facing our community and works tirelessly to employ the most efficient means to tackle those challenges. As a conservative, I have personally seen his resolve to support business while working to limit governmental overreach. Ron is also a staunch pro-life individual who will utilize the appropriate means to protect life.

On May 3, people in the 14th District have the opportunity to carry on the tremendous legacy of Sen. Dennis Kruse by voting for Ron Turpin. Ron will work hard for our citizens, and I encourage voters to vote Turpin for state Senate.

Nelson Peters

Allen County commissioner, District 1

Turpin knows area's needs

I enthusiastically endorse Ron Turpin to serve as our next state Senator, representing New Haven and eastern Allen County.

We need strong representation to ensure northeast Indiana is always considered in funding and legislation that concerns us.

Ron has been a valuable board member for the East Allen County Schools system, and I've enjoyed serving with him on the Redevelopment Commission in New Haven.

You can always count on Ron to do his research, consider all options and make smart decisions based on facts instead of emotions or party lines. His financial background will be invaluable in making the tough decisions that come in front of the state Senate.

Craig Dellinger

New Haven City Council president

Dedication is longstanding

I am pleased to offer my support and endorsement for Ron Turpin as our next state senator.

I was first introduced to Ron almost 20 years ago and have watched him serve our community with wisdom and strength. He has led with courage the charge for business development for all of us in northeast Indiana. He has also faithfully served our people in need with his work with nonprofit service boards and organizations. Ron has invested first in his family, and this has provided a strong foundation for him and them.

I wholeheartedly support Ron and his service as our next state senator.

Randy Carman

Leo-Cedarville

Hershberger has vision

I voted for Troy Hershberger for sheriff because I trust him.

I believe in what he says, does and stands for. I firmly believe in his vision, and not just for the Allen County Sheriff's Department for the next eight years. I believe in his vision for a better and safer community for all the citizens of Allen County, Fort Wayne, New Haven and the surrounding towns, for at least the next eight years.

By voting for and supporting Troy, we are investing in the future of our children and families with safer schools and safer neighborhoods. By electing Troy Hershberger as sheriff, we are helping him in fighting the crime and the drug problem we face today.

I worked with and next to Troy for 28 out of my 40-year career as an Allen County sheriff's officer. I can tell you this: When I went down a dark, dangerous street, alley or into a drug house, with Troy Hershberger, I knew I would come out safely.

Christopher J. Koop

Fort Wayne

McKinney can restore faith

Why am I supporting Mitch McKinney for Allen County sheriff?

My decision has nothing to do with my political affiliation, but more my faith and belief in Mitch. As a lifelong Allen County resident, he is no stranger to our community. From Kops 4 Kids to the Blue Bucket Brigade, Mitch has made it his life's mission to give back.

Mitch leads by absolute example. He would never ask a subordinate to do or say something he wouldn't do or say himself. He believes in our youth and works tirelessly to establish positive relationships with even the most at-risk.

Mitch is as transparent as they come. He believes in being open and honest with all, not just his command and staff, but also with the community at large.

I have been blessed to develop a very meaningful and valued friendship with this man over the past 13 years, and I truly believe Mitch has the ability to restore much community faith in the Allen County Sheriff's Department.

Not a single example I've provided has been politically affiliated, but with my own personal beliefs lining up with those of a man I believe to be our best Republican candidate.

Amanda Harmeyer

Grabill

Zoucha shows passion

I have had the pleasure of working alongside Kathy Zoucha tutoring students in Fort Wayne's homeless community. The passion she has for helping children will be matched when given the opportunity to serve our community at the state level.

Vote for Kathy Zoucha, Democratic Party candidate for state representative in District 82.

Julie Boggess

Fort Wayne

Miller poised to succeed

There are three qualified candidates running in the Democratic primary for House District 82. Kyle Miller stands out to me as the premier candidate who can win in November. Kyle has been talking to voters in the district since 2018. He's been putting in the work, talking to voters, and raising the funds that will be needed to win.

Kyle is the only candidate to knock my door and ask for my vote. I proudly ask you to join me in voting for a great candidate, person and friend. In Indianapolis we need someone who will be a force for education, health care and a better quality of life. Vote Kyle Miller on or before Tuesday.

Tim Barr

Fort Wayne

Carbaugh lives convictions

Martin Carbaugh is seeking re-election as state representative for the 81st District. Martin has conscientiously served his constituents by consistently sponsoring and voting for legislation that is pro-life, pro-business, pro-health and pro-family.

His opponent has run a very negative campaign attacking Carbaugh with boldly untrue statements that distort and misrepresent his values and legislative record.

I know Martin Carbaugh, and he is a good Christian man who works hard for the people of Indiana and his district. I have walked with Martin in the annual March for Life. I have worked with Martin and witnessed how he cares for others in serving them in his profession and as a state representative. We are fortunate to have a good man like Martin Carbaugh working for us at the state level.

For the truth about Martin Carbaugh and his legislative record, go to iga.in.gov/legislative/2022/legislators/legislator_martin_carbaugh_1125.

Mike Richardville

Fort Wayne

Myers' resume impressive

I am writing as a medical health professional to support my colleague, Dr. Scott Myers, for the Aboite Township Board.

Dr. Myers worked to support fire leaders to add paramedic service in Aboite Township. The addition of paramedics means a higher level of care for patients in life-threatening emergency ambulance runs. He supports upgrading our 24/7 ambulance service with next-generation technology.

Dr. Myers has advocated for and been instrumental in obtaining the Safe Haven Baby Box. This will provide women in crisis a safe and anonymous means to surrender their infant.

Dr. Myers is a board-certified pediatrician and cancer specialist and medical school professor with a graduate degree in public health.

Dr. Myers has the passion and commitment to continue to serve Aboite Township. He has demonstrated ethical and high moral character during his short time on the board. Please re-elect Dr. Scott Myers.

Michelle C. Mercer

Fort Wayne

'Vote no on Banks'

Vote no on Tuesday. Vote no on Rep. Jim Banks.

He voted no on the child tax credit, no on COVID-19 relief, no on the infrastructure bill and no on veterans' bills.

Also read up on what the House Conservative Study Group wants to do. Increase the age for Social Security to 69. Basically eliminate all federal health programs and give grants to states. Eliminate almost all discretionary spending, including farm subsidies, but eliminate inheritance taxes for the rich. Reduce the capital gains taxes.

This is a man who has no original ideas and goes with whatever way the wind blows. It blows hardest on Fox News, at CPAC and at Mar a Lago.

I contested his placement to on the ballot once. I think we need to identify whether he still lives in Indiana.

Aaron Calkins

Fort Wayne