FWCS acted as bully at charter school hearing

“Critics blast charter school proposal” was the headline on the April 19 article reporting that Fort Wayne Community School board members, superintendent and teachers, plus others totaling about 25 people, all except one, spoke against Fort Wayne Preparatory Academy. It was proper to expose flaws so parents looking for another school have that knowledge and to point out legal shortcomings so they could be fixed. But to take away a legal school choice from parents, I believe, is wrong and shows a fear of competition.

I saw in 2014, when FWCS was cutting bus routes, how FWCS would pack a meeting room with staff. I spoke against the plan, asked who else opposed it and the room was silent, which was odd because people against something are more motivated to attend a hearing than those in favor. Then I noticed all the FWCS lanyards worn by those filling the room. Was this tactic used again at this public hearing?

FWCS is the largest school district in Indiana. It enrolls about 30,000 students. FWCS has the benefit of buying in bulk, with every water fountain, gymnasium and school bus being used or filled to legal capacity with students whose state-funded tuition pays for those things. Smaller schools have the same legal requirements – such as a nurse, English as a second language teacher and student-to-teacher ratios – even though they may not have enough students to get enough state funding per child to fully pay for such things. That may be why this new charter school planned to only pay its principal $70,000 per year.

I learned these things when I ran for the FWCS school board in 2014, and I researched requirements of Indiana charter schools in 2017.

FWCS has every right to honestly report flaws in this new school, but parents have every right to consider their own needs and preferences and do their own investigations.

Jeannette Jaquish

Fort Wayne

Northeast side neglect

Hello to the business owners of this city. There is life east of Maplecrest Road.

It would be great if Aldi's, Chick-fil-A, Panda Express and the Salvation Army would locate in this area. Houses are popping up in New Haven, east of I-469 along Schwartz Road and in other northeast areas.

Please consider the needs of these citizens, the many farmers and the Ohio citizens who come here for shopping and employment.

Some other big businesses have come here and they are always busy. Consider this area for your next placement.

K.V. Kahn

Fort Wayne

Another media distortion

In a letter on March 14, Karen Deemer expressed her outrage after hearing a report on the radio of former President Donald Trump praising Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine. This is an example, once again, of the anti-Trump liberal media distorting the meaning and the words of the former president.

I heard the same report, and what Trump actually said is: “Putin is an absolute genius for making this move now; he seized the moment when he smelled weakness in Biden and took advantage of that, especially when he saw the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan. He would've never done it under my administration.”

In fact, I heard someone else say on the radio: “If Putin really believed that Donald Trump was so favorable of him invading Ukraine, why then he didn't do it while he was president?”

Franco Traina

Fort Wayne