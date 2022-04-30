GOP impeding efforts to bolster democracy

There has been a lot of bashing of Jim Banks in recent months. I feel much of it is deserved. He does not represent his constituents; he looks out only for himself. He refused to vote for Donald Trump's impeachment and he appears not to care about the VA hospital's fate, even though he touts his military service as a means of showing support for veterans.

We are on the cusp of losing our democracy. It appears Republicans have no real agenda for addressing the many problems we face. They consistently oppose bills brought by the Democratic administration to guarantee equal voting rights for all Americans. Numerous states with Republican governors have passed laws that severely restrict Blacks and other minorities from voting by limiting the days and hours to vote, restricting access to vote by mail, reducing the number of voting sites and even passing laws that prohibit anyone from providing food and water to those waiting in long lines.

Robert Enders (“District must decide: Democracy or Banks,” April 20) reminds us Banks is unopposed in Tuesday's primary. He and many other Republican candidates in Indiana are protected by gerrymandered district maps that were drawn in favor of the Republicans, resulting in a Republican supermajority in the legislature as well as in the congressional delegation.

It is my hope that the people of Allen County and the state of Indiana carefully consider what is at stake regarding preserving our democracy, and that they compare what the Republican candidates, including Todd Young and Mike Braun (when he comes up for reelection) are doing on their behalf with what is possible if the Democrats can overcome the imbalance caused by Republicans and get legislation passed that will vastly improve the lives of all Americans and strengthen our democracy.

John M. Watson

Fort Wayne

Irresponsible ads

Any political ad, no matter what party it represents, showing a candidate racking a gun should not be aired. That's poor judgment on the part of the media. Hopefully voters will see this as irresponsible, inflammatory and dangerous.

Jeff Olsen

New Haven

Charter school editorial overstated opposition

It's said that the only thing people fear more than death is public speaking. Why would you expect anyone from the “community” to speak in favor of a charter school in a hearing room packed with hostile Fort Wayne Community Schools employees (“Unwanted charter school wisely gives up,” April 24)?

You could correctly conclude that FWCS is solidly against this or any other charter school. But you have no basis for saying that the entire “community” is against it.

Evert Mol

Fort Wayne