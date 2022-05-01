Letters to the editor

Absurd to place any blame on Ukraine

I was taken aback by the April 18 letter “Battle in Ukraine not good vs. evil.” Tim Tiernon says “Americans seem unwilling to consider our responsibility for the carnage. Calling the war 'Russian aggression' is simplistic and incomplete.” None of what follows supports or demonstrates this.

He says, “The United States and NATO have encroached on Russia aggressively.” Did we grab up territory along their borders? An absurd contention. And the fact that there are numerous members of NATO close up against the borders of Russia is due to the fact that those nations petitioned for membership. NATO is not involved in some nefarious scheme to antagonize Russia.

Next, Tiernon says “Ukraine did a lot to provoke this war.” The notion is jaw-droppingly outrageous. The idea that Ukraine banned the Russian language is ridiculous. Anyone watching the news knows that even the president of Ukraine can be heard speaking that supposedly banned language.

And if the note about damming water to Crimea is true, why shouldn't Ukraine be allowed to do that? After all, in another unprovoked invasion by Russia in 2014, that piece of Ukrainian territory was taken from them. Ukraine has every right to push back against that invader. As for killing thousands of ethnic Russians in Donbas, the writer conveniently forgets to mention that once again Russia has intervened in a struggle between ethnic Ukrainian Russian separatists and the government of Ukraine in that region, a struggle that has been going on since 2015. Many ethnic Russian combatants have died over the past seven years as a result.

The writer throws in extraneous tidbits about peace activism, empathy for white Christians, and Nazis, all of which muddles his message. The main thrust seems to be the final line: “The war is a failure of diplomacy for peace.” It's too bad he didn't get to that from the outset then lay out an explanation of how that failure came about.

David Oberstar

Fort Wayne

It doesn't take much to help with cleanup

I agree with Marilyn Kieffaber's letter about trash in the city (April 18). I recently walked our neighborhood and picked up four bags full of trash, bottles and cans that I put in my trash and recycling bins. I picked up two bags in the entryway of our subdivision alone. Whether its people in the neighborhood or visitors, they need to stop making our city look trashy. There is no reason why there should be so much litter. I am 87 years old and if I can help clean up in my neighborhood, everyone pitching in in their neighborhoods would make a huge improvement.

Nita Seabaugh

Fort Wayne

Transgender bill shows system's faults

Another governor gets it.

Kansas' governor recently vetoed a transgender-in-sports bill.

In recent times, similar bills have been vetoed by governors in Indiana, Utah and Kentucky, to name a few.

Kansas is a state that truly recognizes override powers, requiring a two-thirds vote to set aside a veto.

Are you listening, Hoosiers? Indiana is a state where a veto override merely requires a simple majority; the same vote as their original legislative effort is all that's needed.

Some say this simple-majority process is the greatest legislative threat for Hoosiers. What kind of checks and balances exist when the override vote requires no greater persuasion than the original vote?

If the legislature successfully overrides our governor's veto, what's next? I'm guessing they will move to mandate the IHSAA to add their favorite sport of all, shadow boxing.

Also, I have a suggestion for the legislators to consider as the state legislative slogan: Indiana: We Legislate Discriminately to Fix Problems that Don't Exist.

Heather Hasch

Fort Wayne

Anniversary treat made for Good Friday

We would like to thank the person who paid for our dinner on Good Friday at Cork n Clever.

It was our 61st anniversary, and we were so surprised and elated.

Thank you; we will see it will be paid forward.

Hope you had a happy Easter and may God bless you.

JOAN and BOB BUHR

Fort Wayne

Bill only muddles health care options

In the most recent legislative session, the Indiana State Medical Association supported Senate Bill 239, which states certain practitioners are subject to “disciplinary sanctions if the practitioner communicates or disseminates ... an advertisement that includes deceptive or misleading information or does not prominently state the profession or license held.” As an advanced practice registered nurse, it is disappointing how one profession continues to add unnecessary regulatory barriers to others.

Why don't we evaluate why health care groups continue to use physician-only language when, in reality, it takes a diverse team to support patients and improve health outcomes? Pharmacists, physical therapists, dietitians, registered nurses, social workers, certified nurse midwives and more all provide quality care. They should be allowed to practice at the top of their license to best serve patients and provide necessary access to care.

It has become commonplace to ask someone whether they have seen a “doctor” rather than a “provider.” Local physician groups' ads reference a doctor in place of “physician.” Yet, they don't only employ physicians; this makes language misleading to patients.

Paperwork often says “follow up with your primary care physician” but goes on to have alternative providers' names listed. This is again very confusing to patients. Yet, SB 239 did not address these system-level issues that have a real negative impact on health literacy.

If we want to fix the many flaws in our health care system for it to be accessible and affordable, the systems in place must give voice to non-physician providers who can be changemakers. We must create primary care that breaks down barriers to care to improve outcomes. To continue labeling advertisements and groups with physician-only language is misleading to the public, not inclusive of the broad team necessary for patient care and diminishes patients' choice in their health care provider.

Kirby Johnson

Huntington

Perspective vital to knowing full story

James Fenton, a Fort Wayne attorney, wrote an enlightened article regarding critical race theory (“Race critical in discussion of city's history,” April 24).

Like most who do this, he described significant topics in our national history, such as slavery and Civil War, that must be included in our schools' curriculums. The civil rights era must also be examined, Fenton wrote, but he went one step further in his reasoning than others have.

He made us feel systemic racism on a local level as he described Martin Luther King Jr.'s Fort Wayne experience in 1963. As citizens, we should be aware of this, stated Fenton, even if it makes some of those who participated in the prejudicial treatment and discrimination uncomfortable.

Furthermore, those who didn't directly participate should never fear knowledge. After all (as I was taught years ago), prejudice is being down on something you aren't up on. Being enlightened is good for all.

So, thank you, Mr. Fenton, from a former teacher who has known many young people who want the whole story.

Ann Fraze

Fort Wayne