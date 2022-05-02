Blackhawk-area families deserve better response

Three Blackhawk Middle School students have been struck by cars while commuting to school in barely more than a year. Yet the City Council member to District One has barely responded. This lack of empathy and action is shameful.

My family and I have lived northeast for nearly 20 years. I travel through this school's intersection on State Boulevard about 6:45 every morning while commuting. I have witnessed countless impatient drivers speeding through the area while children walk to school. Police are rarely present to ensure their safety; just one elderly female crossing guard. Sidewalks are available on just one side. Inadequate streetlights contribute substandard illumination. Unless they are wearing neon colors, young walkers are not visible in pre-7 a.m. total blackness.

This problem is not new. Why has our city councilman, first elected in 2015, evidently ignored this issue that deeply concerns his constituents?

Recently, I took the initiative to investigate this urgent problem. I met with several concerned area citizens, including a group of Blackhawk Middle School parents who launched a petition demanding new crosswalk signals. Their petition has generated more than 600 signatures and caught the attention of the city street department, which has agreed to install a new traffic light at State Boulevard and Busche Drive. But not until 2023. That represents minimal progress.

Improved lighting, additional sidewalks and a police presence are also needed. Perhaps the construction of a pedestrian bridge overpass would be helpful.

In the meantime, the danger continues. The Blackhawk parents plan to attend Fort Wayne Community Schools board meetings to bring increased awareness to this issue. Where is our elected official? Why must exasperated parents be the lead agents of change?

This is unacceptable. Residents of District One deserve better leadership. The lives of our children depend on it.

Chris Elliott

Fort Wayne

Fond memories of the 'old poop'

I feel compelled to add my voice to the chorus celebrating the life of the late Harvey Cocks.

I had the extreme honor to play opposite Harvey in 1977 in the musical “Follies” at the then newly formed Arena Dinner Theatre, which at that time performed on one of the upper floors of the Chamber of Commerce (then downtown). I think Harvey had recently returned to Fort Wayne from New York, and what a pleasure it was to play opposite him. He had a wonderful voice, and we sang many duets together.

In our later careers, I was also honored to play opposite Harvey in “On Golden Pond” ... once at First Presbyterian Theatre and then again later at Arena Dinner Theatre.

Harvey was always very professional in his work, kind to everyone, a true gentleman, truly talented and considerate. In “On Golden Pond,” I, as his wife, called him “you old poop,” and for many years whenever I got a note from Harvey, he always signed it The Ole Poop.

And so we bid adieu to a talented and beloved man who contributed so much to our city. Rest in peace, you ole poop.

Nancy Carlson Dodd

Fort Wayne