Hours-long train stop has serious implications

On a recent Sunday, it happened for the 19th time. I've lived in Fort Wayne less than six months, but I've already had to deal with a freight train 19 times.

Readers are probably thinking, “Wow, this guy is really impatient; people wait at a railroad crossing for a freight train all the time; deal with it.” Except this freight train stops on Scott Road and doesn't move for hours. A busy road is blocked. And it happens regularly.

When the stopped freight train blocks the busy road, everyone driving north or south on Scott Road between Illinois Road (Route 14) and Bass Road has to turn around and detour east or west, adding about 10 minutes and four miles to their trip.

I've accumulated more than three hours of detour time, and 76 miles of driving, so about three extra gallons of gas. That's for six months, so the annual effect would be about double: six hours, 152 miles, six gallons of gas. Now multiply those numbers by the thousands of drivers who are affected. And those numbers will only grow; existing housing developments in the Scott/Bass area continue to expand, and new developments are planned.

It's not just a matter of significant inconvenience and cost. The thousands of extra gallons of gas being burned each year pile onto air quality and climate change problems.

Lastly – and by far most importantly – this is a striking safety and health problem: a tragedy waiting to happen. When every minute in an emergency is critically important, the blocked road could delay attending to a stroke or heart attack victim, a child having a seizure, or a fire. Will someone have to die before officials finally pay attention and fix this beyond-absurd problem?

Mark Hogan

Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne fortunate in its arts assets

My wife and I attended the Arts United opening of Tchaikovsky's “Sleeping Beauty,” presented by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and Ballet. The performance was spectacular!

It was, truly, an enjoyable, entertaining and relaxing evening listening to the music and watching the ballet.

We in the Fort Wayne and surrounding communities are so fortunate to have outstanding public performances in the fine arts presented by such accomplished talent. Bravo!

RICHARD and TOULIE AVDUL

Fort Wayne

Delivery instructions demand special attention

If people are paying extra to have their newspaper delivered on their porch, that means “on their porch.” Not in the driveway, not in the bushes and not just near the porch. On the porch.

Many of those people paying extra have a hard time walking very far to search for or pick up their newspaper. It really should be at the door, but we accept “on the porch.” Every time newspaper delivery people fail to do that, they should owe us a refund.

Please follow the instructions; we know it's on your delivery sheet. Thanks to those who will be doing better.

Elaine Goldsberry

Fort Wayne