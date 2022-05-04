Treat all officers with respect, cooperation

In “A novel way to de-escalate interactions with the police (April 26),” the St. Louis Post-Dispatch asks, How does a minor offense turn into a violent confrontation?

The suggestion is that it's better to let the offender move on/walk – for the police to ignore the lawbreaker – than risk a tragedy to the lawbreaker.

“A license plate violation effectively yielded a death sentence.”

I could not disagree more. And these unfortunate and painful occurrences are continuing.

My suggestion is, universally, when correctly and legally and appropriately confronted with law enforcement, is to respond and behave with cooperation and respect. Follow/comply with the officer's requests; do not ignore or disobey; do not struggle or fight with the officers; flee/run away; or attempt to secure the officer's weapon.

The license plate suspension did not cause the lethal tragedy. What did was the lawbreaker's behavior of not following/ignoring the officer's orders to stay in the car, show his driver's license, struggling, fleeing/ running away, fighting with the officer and reaching for his firearm.

Officers are trained that this behavior is criminal behavior not to be ignored. Not following/ignoring the officer's requests is not the perpetrator simply asserting their rights.

I practice and I teach my children and share with my friends and colleagues and neighbors ... respect and cooperation.

Both behaviors with law enforcement are easy and painless and probably a healthy learning experience.

I pray for our community and country.

Scott Laurie

Fort Wayne

Grateful for kindness at Kroger checkout

I would like to thank the young woman who paid for my food items on a recent morning at the Chestnut Plaza Kroger store. Sadly, I was oblivious to what had transpired until much after the fact when it was impossible to thank her in person. I hope she reads this letter and understands how much I appreciate and am humbled by her kindness. May God bless her richly.

Leonard Garrett

Fort Wayne

More actions warranted to protect public health

The U.S. government has banned menthol in cigarettes because they claim it will “help protect public health.”

I am in favor of any ban that protects public health. So maybe the government should take it one step further and consider banning political parties that support the “big lie” and ban elected officials, including politicians who are active in the military reserves yet supported the insurrection to overthrow democracy in our country.

This, too, would help protect the public's health, primarily the public's mental health.

If the state of Indiana initiated a political/elected officials ban that protects public health and the public's mental health, there would be numerous political position openings throughout Indiana that could be filled by real American patriots who don't tell lies and spread false information just to get elected.

Stephen Manuilow

Fort Wayne