Diversity among authority can correct inherent biases

An April 8 letter took exception to a program honoring Black athletes and suggested we all work toward “color blindness.” While I understand the sentiment, it ignores the fact that we are living in a white supremacist culture.

While most of us are not aware of it, we are constantly picking up signals that bombard our subconscious awareness and are too often strengthened by confirmation bias. It is subconscious (implicit bias), but has an effect on our daily decisions. If you doubt you are affected, google “implicit bias” and take the short quiz.

Because those of us with a paler skin dominate positions of power and our bias is not conscious, we are making decisions that are harmful to our fellow human beings and society. Who doesn't get hired, get stopped by police, get paid less or isn't considered for advancement? There is too often an element of unconscious bias in those kinds of decisions.

The results of that bias as well as racist policies are things such as differences in income and wealth, in life expectancy, in being killed by police, in infant mortality, unemployment rate, etc. that we are all too aware of.

One policy that could be effective would be to assure that we have more diversity in those positions of power. The most recent appointment to the Supreme Court is a step in the right direction.

We need to support policies that bring fairness and equity in our society, but we won't get there by ignoring the past and our own complicity.

Dean Beery

North Manchester

Coach's prayers sent subliminal messages

The case of Joseph Kennedy, the football coach who prayed on field after games, is awaiting a decision by the Supreme Court. At question are the rights of religious freedom guaranteed under the First Amendment. Does it allow taxpayer-funded institutional representatives the right to espouse their personal religious beliefs while performing their job duties?

I can only speak from my experience as a schoolboy in the early 1960s.

I was in first grade at a public school. Our teacher asked us to recite the Lord's Prayer. No problem. I did it every Sunday. Everything was fine until “and forgive us our debts as we also have forgiven our debtors.” But that's not what my teacher and most of the class said.

That night I told my parents and asked them what to do. My dad said I could say the prayer to myself the way I learned it. Or just stand there quietly. He said there are many religions and prayers and sometimes they're different. This made me feel better.

What I know now is that people in positions of authority have power to influence, reward or deny status to members. That's one aspect of power and authority. It was recognized by the school administration that Kennedy's power might leave some members of the team in an awkward position. While participation was “voluntary” would the personal outcome be the same whether a player participated or not? When religion begins to raise these kinds of questions in a person's mind, does that person truly have religious freedom?

Kennedy wasn't told to quit going to church or how to believe in God. He was only asked to stop praying on the 50 yard line because it put unfair pressure on players. It was his personal decision to continue. And as his team knew, who played was also Kennedy's personal decision.

Carl L. Peters

Fort Wayne