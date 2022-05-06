Paranoid pursuits distract Banks from his job

Of course our feckless clod of a congressman is jumping on the bandwagon of Ron DeSantis and his moronic campaign of “don't say gay” and paranoid fantasies about what happens to families that go to Disney World. Ooooo! We're all so scared of Mickey Mouse and his woke plan to destroy family values! Ooooooo!

Disgusting. Peurile and disgusting.

Don't say gay? Gay! Gay! Gay! Happy gay! Smart gay! Funny gay! Loving gay! Generous gay! Beautiful gay! Loyal gay! Silly gay! Shy gay! Bold gay! Sincere gay! Devoted gay! Married gay! Family gay!

Gay! Gay! Gay! Talented gay! Pretty gay! Tough gay! Healthy gay! Happy Gay! Savvy Gay! Colorful gay! Divine gay! Hugs and kisses gay! Gay! Gay! Gay!

White gay! Brown gay! Black gay! Brown-eyed gay! Blue-eyed gay! Gay! Gay! Gay!

Gay friends! Gay sisters! Gay brothers! Gay parents! Gay in-laws! Gay nieces and nephews! Gay aunts and uncles! Gay grandparents! Gay dog lovers! Gay cat lovers! Gay doctors! Gay lawyers! Gay Indian chiefs! Gay nurses! Gay firefighters! Gay cops! Gay athletes! Gay coaches! Gay soldiers! Gay sailors! Gay candlestick makers! Gay writers! Gay journalists! Gay musicians! Gay dancers! Gay artists! Gay brokers! Gay bankers! Gay real estate agents! Gay autoworkers! Gay insurance salespeople! Gay bartenders! Gay baristas! Gay teachers! Gay professors! Gay pastors! Gay scientists! Gay millionaires! Gay inventors! Gay astronauts!

Gay! Gay! Gay! Gay politicians! I hope I didn't leave anyone out.

Gay people are just that: people. They are great people, and they are their best selves when they aren't being persecuted and shamed for who they are. Rep. Jim Banks needs to get over his hateful politics and help the people he represents with our reality-based problems. Stop peddling sick, sinister fantasies.

Cathy Lee

Fort Wayne

A kind gesture, not a poor choice

In response to Jacqui Emberton's letter (“A poor choice,” April 13), the nice couple at J.K. O'Donnell's (who paid a $10 parking ticket) knew I was an army vet by my license plate.

The amount of the fine was immaterial; it was something they wanted to do and it will be paid forward.

People like Emberton should get a life and stop criticizing.

Dave Dwinell

Fort Wayne

The case against student loan forgiveness

My wife and I are adamantly opposed to President Joe Biden canceling some or all outstanding student debt. We acknowledge a very limited number of exceptions: where schools have been convicted of misleading or predatory recruitment practices or the graduate has chosen a public service career for a fixed period of time such as teaching or the military, but specifically excluding political careers.

We did not co-sign for anyone else's loan, nor did we benefit from that loan. This is money owed to the United States. If it is not repaid, then all citizens are forced to accept the debt in the form of a higher deficit.

We have incurred debts over our lives, but we have paid them off. This practice would be unfair to those who have worked hard to pay off their debt, or those parents who were able to pay for their child's education. Would we get a tax credit for money paid?

Signing a contract for a loan then having it forgiven does not teach responsibility; it enhances the liberal snowflake deception of real life.

Finally, it is a glaring and shameless attempt to buy votes. We thought that was illegal.

BRUCE and KARI CYNAR

Leo-Cedarville