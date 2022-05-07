Fearmongers only win when you let them

The very idea that Democrats and the LGBTQ communities are trying to indoctrinate kids, turn them gay or molest them is ludicrous. No one is “turned gay” by being taught about alternative communities outside white suburbia.

Republicans are doing a good job of scaring white suburban folks into fearing for your child's safety and well-being. A child who is gay was born gay and did not have any reference to know what to call it.

Learning about themselves is never a bad or wrong idea.

School may be the only safe place kids have to talk about their feelings. Taking that away may be jeopardizing a child's mental health. If an already vulnerable kid feels afraid to talk to his or her teacher or school counselor, they may have no other place they feel safe and be forced to stay quiet and carry those feelings around. Those feelings may be too much for that kid to deal with.

It's called a support system. They work. They help vulnerable kids by giving them a safe place to talk about their home life or themselves.

Over-the-top zealots are the problem here. It's fearmongering at its best. Denying kids the truth and their history only serves to perpetuate the lies, then history repeats itself.

Please think for yourself so your kids don't suffer at the hands of the people we put into office.

Remember, they had no choice. They're not old enough to speak up for themselves.

It's up to the adults in their lives to give them what they need, and if a kid is asking the “gay” questions, that kid is ready to hear the answers truthfully.

Stand up and fight the fearmongers. They want you to be afraid, very afraid. If you are, then they win.

Laurie Butts

Columbia City

'Doonesbury' didn't reflect the truth

I have googled and cannot find any quote of Tucker Carlson saying Vladimir Putin is killing Nazis in Ukraine as the May 1 “Doonesbury” comic depicts. Truths can be very funny, but I guess lying is easier.

Jeannette Jaquish

Fort Wayne

'Undesirable's' experience spurs call for change

The city each of us has grown to love isn't the city of our youth, nor do we expect it to be.

But 27 years ago, I never thought I would end up in a power chair being honked at by a lady in an expensive Mercedes as my dynamic controller blinked between orange and red.

It's seven in the evening, I'm soaked to the bone in a late March driving rain storm, my glasses clouded with the heat of my breath mixed with the early spring chill.

I'm at Ewing and Main. She lays on the horn for all it's worth, but at barely 3 mph I am at a crawl while she's sitting in the nice, climate-controlled cabin of her Mercedes.

The city I have grown to love is a city of bigoted snobs, which I attach to the Henry administration's attitude to assisting those in power chairs.

A few years back I had a situation where my power chair was not operating, and I was stuck in one spot for hours.

Not being able to walk, I called 311 and was connected to the police department. I was informed there isn't a policy to assist people with disabilities. I call on Tom Didier to right the wrongs of this administration.

I in no way blame the police department. Their boss has ushered forth an air of hatred toward the undesirables (as we have been referred to).

To be fair, he is a great man with bad policies. We see that with his excuse of Red River.

The downtown area is a city of snobs. Before passing judgment on us undesirables, Tom Henry should take a look at his own backyard.

Charles Sizemore Simmers

Fort Wayne