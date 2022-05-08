Letters to the editor

Caribe Colony board has residents high and dry

Caribe Colony residents are under attack by the very HOA board that is supposed to represent their best interests.

A flyer left on residents' doors on April 16 advised residents who may still owe their annual dues that the board will now file liens against them. So while many families and elderly residents are struggling with the skyrocketing costs of groceries and gas, the board has decided now is the time to add additional financial stress.

Angela Herstad, a member of the board, provided the Caribe Colony HOA budget, which shows more than 50% of the dues raised are used to operate, maintain and staff the community pool, which is closed two-thirds of the year and open only several hours a day during peak operating season.

When members of the board were questioned on the Nextdoor app about converting the pool to a pay-for-use amenity, board members largely avoided the question. Converting the pool could potentially save residents more than $100 a year in dues or channel the collected dues to items the community actually needs – such as private snow removal or community Dumpsters to allow residents to dispose of bulk trash easily.

Most intriguing is the reported $12,000 the board states it has in its reserve fund (a 300% increase since 2015). Yet the board claims it needs to raise dues to cover expenses because of the estimated $3,500 in unpaid dues.

About 20-plus families have fled Caribe Colony in the past year, according to data on www.realtor.com. With this vicious attack on residents by its own HOA board, that number is no surprise. I voiced my concerns on Nextdoor about the way the dues are spent and was advised to “move if I don't like it.”

I guess Caribe Colony board members care more about swimming in their closed pool than their residents swimming in debt.

Robert Olsen

Fort Wayne

'Woke groomer' proudly accepts responsibilities

Having participated in elections over the past 50+ years, I have become used to the elevated rhetoric of campaigns.

Recently, a couple of words have been bandied about that are normally not part of political vocabulary. Two terms, “woke” and “groomer,” have caught my attention. Here is what I have learned.

“Woke” is defined by Merriam-Webster as “aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” The same source offers the definition of a groomer as one who “makes ready in advance.” When you look at synonyms, you can find 38 examples, including “educating,” “training,” “schooling” and “instructing.”

Having spent more than 35 years in higher education (and, prior to that, 13 years in church ministry), I have worked with children, youth, college students and adults of all ages. I have always tried to help them become “aware of important facts and issues” that would assist them in life. I have helped them understand their heritage; but I have also educated them about others who are different and encouraged them to become aware of cultures and peoples other than their own.

I have done so with the goal of my students becoming more aware (woke) of the larger community and their role in it. At the same time, I have trained them to ask questions and not accept something just because someone (including me) has said it is true, but to do solid research and discover the truth.

If I have been “grooming” my students to become mature, thinking adults who value others (especially those who are different), who ask questions with an openness to learn, and who seek justice for those who have no voice, then I am happy to say I too am a woke groomer.

I accept the term, and I challenge those who would make it mean something nefarious. I hope I can help reclaim the positive meaning of the terms and turn them into a commendation rather than a condemnation.

Doug Barcalow

Fort Wayne

Unfair for men to be in women's sports

I read the May 1 letter by Heather Hasch, who was against any veto overrides of transgender bills.

I think men don't belong in women's sports. If you were born a male, you will always be a male, no matter what you have done to your body. The genes will always be male; you can't alter that.

For males to compete with females is very unfair to the females. Men are more physically built than females, and you can't change that no matter what they do through gene therapy or surgery. They will always be a male; they don't belong in female sports at a competitive level. It's totally wrong.

I hope the General Assembly overturns the governor's veto of this bill; it's only the fair thing to do.

Robert Hart

Fort Wayne