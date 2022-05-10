Mickey Mouse focus not what nation needs

In Rep. Jim Banks' recent newsletter, he discusses Disney and his reaction to Russia's decision to sanction 398 members of the House. Banks later tells us the Biden administration has left many countermeasures on the table. He doesn't explain what was left nor how we can solve this.

Nobody could have predicted what may happen in Ukraine, but President Joe Biden and U.S. intelligence have been on the money. He told the American public and the world that Russia was going to attack while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was saying Russia would not invade.

Our president has made us all aware of the potential impact on gas prices. He has had tough discussions with China, laying out the consequences for supporting Russia. He has warned American businesses and the people of the possibility of cyberattacks.

Biden has united NATO countries.

Our ex-president called him a genius, wonderful and smart, but Vladimir Putin is a tyrant and a murderer.

Banks in his newsletter never discusses curbing inflation, health care or supply chain issues. Meanwhile, Republicans attend white nationalists' meetings and want to stop the investigation of one of the biggest domestic crimes our nation has witnessed. Banks and the Republican Party look to ban books, reduce our access to cast our vote and ignore science.

These are all distractions because he and the party have no answers. They want us to focus on culture wars – critical race theory and anti-gay and anti-abortion legislation.

Our president has made errors; there is no question. We need solutions from Banks, not how he is going to punish Disney.

Douglas Johnston

Fort Wayne

Suicide prevention about to get big boost

May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.

I lost my son Brian in 2017. Please help halt this epidemic.

I am doing more by calling on my federal and state legislators to support legislation that will fund implementation of 988 and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.

Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 and de-escalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day. On July 16, those in distress and those who support them will be able to reach the lifeline through a simple three-digit number: 988. By making the lifeline more accessible, calls, texts and chats to the lifeline's network of crisis call centers are expected to increase. It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have 1) someone to call, 2) someone to come help and 3) somewhere safe to go. We must act now to secure funding to equip call centers and community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.

Join me this month in urging our federal and state officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformentalhealth.org.

Together, we can help #StopSuicide.

Steve Mink

Columbia City

Trash hauler's reviews overwhelmingly negative

In the reviews I read about GFL Environmental Inc., I could not find one that was positive about their service. It seems to me that instead of raising our rates, the reviews of their customers should definitely be considered.

Nancy Geiselman

Fort Wayne