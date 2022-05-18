Broadband expansion gaining across the state

State leaders and internet service providers will soon begin signing contracts to bring high-speed broadband to 50,000 rural homes and businesses in Indiana as part of the Next Level Connections program. The goal is to ensure that every Hoosier has access to a high-speed connection.

The program will spend $270 million, deploying broadband to Hoosier homes and businesses in 83 counties.

The program is thoughtfully crafted to drive investment to rural areas that don't have broadband infrastructure. The program promotes public trust with transparency and accountability through an open bidding and selection process, evaluation criteria, progress reporting, build-out requirements and deadlines.

Comcast will partner with the state to serve more than 10,000 addresses and invest nearly $30 million in private capital. The state will contribute $13 million toward these projects in 17 communities. Comcast will begin working immediately on the various steps of this multiyear expansion project, so we can begin construction and ultimately bring our network to more Hoosiers.

Without Next Level Connections, these projects would not be possible. Building broadband infrastructure into rural areas can be financially prohibitive, sometimes costing upwards of $40,000 per mile. The program leverages public funds to fill the gaps of private investment and help ease the financial risk for providers.

Next Level Connections is already helping to coordinate and provide infrastructure for generations of rural Hoosiers. We look forward to continuing our participation, and we hope other providers are inspired to serve rural areas that make sense for their business model so we can meet the noble goal of connecting all Hoosiers in the foreseeable future.

Joni Hart

Vice president of governmental affairs, Indiana

Comcast

Choice a relative concept among conservatives

When it came to requiring people to wear masks and get vaccinated in an effort to save lives against COVID-19, many supporters of our former president claimed it violated their rights of free speech or whatever. After all, it is your body and therefore your choice to choose.

Now, when it comes to abortion, it is no longer a “their body and therefore their choice” issue.

Wearing masks and getting vaccinated applied to both men and women. Having to make the choice to have an abortion will only apply to women.

Our government was formed on the claim that is of the people, by the people and for the people. Polls in this country show that more than 60% of Americans support a woman's right to have an abortion. Many of these people are not in favor of abortion but still believe that it should be the woman's choice. Not the choice of our former president, or Ted Cruz, or Lindsey Graham, or Jim Banks, but by the woman.

Curtis J. Ransom

Spencerville

Republicans' silence on shootings hypocritical

Here is a question I have been contemplating all day. This country had more mass shootings than I can count on one hand over the weekend. Yet, once again, the Republican Party is silent: no calls for taking measures to protect people like me from random acts of gun violence.

At both the state and federal levels, Republicans are silent. Yet this is the party that – to a person – calls itself pro-life. Does anyone else see the hypocrisy in that?

Cynthia Pond

Fort Wayne