Callous disregard shown for neighborhood trees

I have lived in the '05 neighborhood for more than 30 years. I live here partly because I love the character and architecture of old houses. There is a certain feel when you walk into a home with more than 100 years of heartache and celebrations permeating the woodwork, and holding these experiences in every fiber of the home. Those of us who live here know this and feel it.

The other reason, equally as important, is our tree canopy-lined streets. Many of these trees have endured a century of threats both human and natural, having survived storms and disease and, until now, the city's neurotic removal of healthy trees. Why is the city removing trees residents want to keep? Especially when the city has spent a significant amount of money replacing many of the trees that were destroyed by massive storms and disease more than 10 years ago.

There was no notification to any of the residents prior to the removal, and what were once beautifully shaded, tree-lined streets are quickly becoming a sparse landscape that will be a consistent reminder that our city officials either came up with this grand idea during happy hour or have nothing else to do with the city's money or lastly – but I'm not ruling it out – somebody within the city government secretly hates children, dogs, birds, the American flag, apple pie, beautiful old residential neighborhoods and trees.

Residents of other neighborhoods: Watch your trees. They are coming for you next.

Tammy Castleberry

Fort Wayne

Change in philosophy on jail location

When the present jail was built, it was first planned to be at the site of the old state school at the corner of East State Boulevard and Parnell Avenue. The neighbors objected, and eventually we got our Northside Park at that corner.

The comment at that time was that downtown was really a better place for the jail as it was near the Courthouse. So now that downtown is being updated, those in government believe the jail should not be there. I feel that is really what is behind the move: no jail in our new downtown.

I now live downtown and have seen no harm in it here. Maybe all that money for the new jail could go elsewhere – maybe schools and education.

Joan Krueckeberg

Fort Wayne

Russian people best hope for a safer world

We all know what a scary, demonic character Vladimir Putin is. We are also aware of the carnage he has caused in Ukraine. And most of us are concerned, even terrified, that he may turn to nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles as his weapon of choice to punish his enemies, even if it means millions of his own citizens are annihilated in the process.

Now reliable sources are speculating that Putin is stricken with a terminal form of blood cancer. How much more dangerous will this maniac be if he knows his days are numbered?

Many people believe Putin is fully capable of initiating a nuclear holocaust to wreak his revenge and declare himself the final victor. If this scenario were to materialize, I think the world's only hope is that the Russian people, for their own survival, do whatever is necessary to remove Putin from his command position. A world without Putin would be a much safer place.

Max A. Geyer

Huntington