Right-wingers threaten educational process

According to a front-page story May 8, the former superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools, Chris Himsel, was chased through the halls by angry right-wingers spurred on by lies they've seen on Fox News or read on radical right media. The story stated at least one member of this mob appeared to be armed. It was so bad that he and other administrators needed police protection just to get to their cars.

And The Journal Gazette's subhead was “Superintendent flees angry crowd in hall.”

What is wrong that you can't see a huge story when it's staring you right in the face?

This superintendent of 12 years, who was simply trying to do his job protecting his students and teachers, was hounded out of that job by right-wing radicals.

He got little or no support from the board, including former president and current vice president, Kent Somers, who opposed vaccines (claiming they were gene therapy) and whose wife worked to reduce state funding for NACS because she didn't like Himsel's COVID-19 protection policies.

It got so bad that Himsel took medical leave for the remainder of the year and announced his retirement.

This is one more example of what will happen to our educational system when this right-wing mob takes over. Within a generation, we will be reduced to Third World status.

James L. Silver

Fort Wayne

Jail planning failed to account for long term

Before things got this far on the jail, why didn't the county look into purchasing the building next to the justice center on South Calhoun Street? They could have remodeled it and installed an overhead walkway. Now, it's too late; condos and apartments are there.

So when they have to transport inmates to court, they will have to drive further.

This makes no sense.

Patty Goehringer

Fort Wayne

Biden's war on energy set prices spiraling

President Joe Biden spoke on May 10, ahead of the Labor Department's April inflation report. The report says the inflation rate was 8.3%, almost a 40-year high. Biden blamed Vladimir Putin, but inflation was already 7.9% the month before he invaded Ukraine.

Biden also blamed Putin for high gas prices but, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the national average price for a gallon of gas the week Biden was inaugurated stood at $2.39. By March 7, 2022, the day before Biden cut off Russian oil, the price had risen to $4.09.

The price continues to rise. The primary cause is Biden's unrelenting war on our nation's oil and gas industry. He started it on Day One of his term. Energy costs are priced into almost everything so expect continued rising prices not only at the pump, but at the grocery store and everywhere else.

Russ Kirby

Fort Wayne