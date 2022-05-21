Fading trust in court not a new phenomenon

The May 15 Journal Gazette featured an article on Justice Clarence Thomas' assertion that the recent leak concerning Roe v. Wade has eroded trust and confidence in the Supreme Court. This is not altogether true.

Erosion of trust in the court has been seething for awhile now. The last three Supreme Court nominees testified before the Senate that they believed Roe was “settled law” and could see no reason to overturn it. So much for honest testimony.

Coupled with this, there is Sen. Mitch McConnell's refusal to allow President Barack Obama's candidate, Merrick Garland, even to have a hearing for purely political reasons, thus allowing the Republican Party to later pack the court with conservative judges.

While the court may decide against Roe, it should be pointed out that fully two-thirds of the population of this country wants Roe to be the law of the land. Republicans routinely blocked a recent attempt to get a vote from the Senate on this matter on the record.

No, erosion of trust in the Supreme Court is justified and not related to any leaked memo. It is instead based on a justifiable concern for the objectivity of the court in this matter.

Edward Frank

Fort Wayne

Take extra precautions around Canada geese

Once again, I am writing to inform that, 11 months of the year, Canada geese are protected by law.

On May 16 on Lake Avenue, a goose was intentionally hit – and people kept running over the bird. During the months of mid-May through the end of June, Canada geese lose their flight feathers and are unable to fly. Also at this time of year, geese have goslings. Please be careful; they have just as much a right to live as you do.

If you should witness someone intentionally running geese over, please take down their license plate number and report it to city or county police.

Gary Helmke

Fort Wayne

'Gay' appropriated from original meaning

When I was growing up, there was a movie called “Our Hearts Were Young and Gay.” Back then, I thought “gay” was a wonderful word. It meant happy, lighthearted; it didn't mean homosexual.

I'm unsure how or who chose the word. If I'm truthful, I have to admit I resent the stealing of what wasn't theirs to take in the first place.

In case you're wondering, I don't hate people who are different than me; I'm just a 90-year-old person who is tired of people who are inclined to turn words around to suit themselves. Have you ever noticed it's always the people who are in the minority who make the most noise? And seem to profit from it.

If Cathy Lee (Letters, May 6) was allowed such a lengthy diatribe, perhaps I also can say a few words on something that bothers me.

I think if you want to fight for something, try fighting for the unborn baby who didn't ask to be here but has the inherent right to be born. So, to all the women who say “it's my body,” I'm asking, “What if your mother had said those same words while carrying you?”

Patricia L. Yeiter

Fort Wayne

Correction

Because of a source's error, a May 19 editorial contained an incorrect phone number for The Milk Bank. The correct number is 317-536-1670.