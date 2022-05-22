Letters to the editor

Jail crisis a chance for county to do better

Whether Allen County builds a new jail is a much broader issue than how many hundreds of millions of dollars to spend. The decisions on how to deal with jail overcrowding will say a lot about who we are.

Allen County incarcerates Black people at a far higher rate than whites. On a recent day, almost 44% of the inmates were Black, even though only 12% of the county population is Black.

How much of that racial difference is caused by arrests for marijuana possession and sales? The American Civil Liberties Union reports Blacks and whites use marijuana at about the same rate but Blacks are almost four times as likely to be arrested for it. I don't know the data on this for Allen County, but I hope county leaders have solid numbers before they make a jail-building decision.

Ideally, state legislators will change Indiana marijuana laws soon, but in the meantime, Allen County prosecutors could decline to prosecute small-scale marijuana possession, as Marion County does.

Another big question is how many inmates are mentally ill. The jail is not built or staffed to treat them. Are there options besides jail that county leaders could pursue?

The jail report I saw showed 306 inmates – 37% of the total – were awaiting trial. Some may be considered too dangerous to release, but how many are just too poor to afford bail? If they could be safely released, that would relieve crowding significantly.

These aren't new challenges, but the federal court order requiring Allen County to relieve the crowding forces the issues.

The county could just build a new jail and keep putting more and more of our residents in it – many of them Black, mentally ill and/or poor. Or it could do careful study of all the alternatives and ask legislators for help with such issues as marijuana possession, mental health care and bail.

We citizens, of course, are the county. I hope readers will ask officials to not just keep doing what we've been doing then build a bigger jail and fill it up, too. I believe we and our leaders and legislators have the ability to do much better.

Evan Davis

Fort Wayne

Handling of deer carcass embarrassment for city

It's hard to believe city departments – Animal Care and Control and the non-emergency division of the police department – cannot work together to remove the dead doe that got caught between the Fire and Police Credit Union building and the 4-inch gap where the chain link fence met the edge of the building. The deer had injured itself trying to get free, thus the reason for shooting it. But, apparently their job was considered done after they killed the deer and moved it closer to Clinton Street, leaving it on the private property of the credit union for all bypassers to see. Coyotes have been seen in the neighborhood, which merited concern for other animals being drawn to the area.

Concerned neighbors got together to question why the deer was not taken away by Animal Care and Control to protect the neighborhood from coyotes, putting pets and people in danger.

A phone call to Animal Care and Control said that “their resources were exhausted” and no one would be available until Monday. We were told that we could move the carcass (nice) into the street (Clinton) for the city to come and remove it, but that could have caused a car accident and no one wanted to take that responsibility (which was not our job). So whose job was it and why did we have to wait until Monday to have this deer problem resolved?

Although Animal Care and Control said their “resources were exhausted,” our question is why didn't they take the deer with them when they left.

Mary Sickley

Fort Wayne

Sadly ignored rally defended our rights

On May 14, hundreds of women and men came together at Courthouse Square. Our cause was the right of women to control our own bodies, a position validated by over 70% of our fellow voters in northeast Indiana. Not one sign said we wanted an abortion. What we are fighting for is the right to make our own medical decisions for our bodies.

The crowd was loud but safe; no one acted out. We followed a learning path to discover what we could do to continue our fight for female autonomy, a fight I have personally been active in for more than 50 years, and one that was settled in 1973 until a small group of religious zealots worked to convince people we simply wanted to kill babies. Not one of us wants to kill babies!

Using religious beliefs of only certain Christians, the pro-life agenda has infested our government – a government, I remind you, that was founded on religious freedom, not Christianity. This extremism has infected the Republican Party and our Supreme Court.

No mention of this demonstration could be found in our Sunday paper. How can it be that hundreds of citizens can take to the streets in Fort Wayne at the same time that thousands of people across our country joined them in small and large cities in red and blue states but we have no mention of it in our newspaper?

I am disappointed that The Journal Gazette offered no coverage either online or in print. The only response I got when searching the JG website was a reference to an Associated Press article about Cincinnati. The time has come for people to understand that religious zealots and, sadly, the Republican Party are pushing to take our rights away. What rights will they go for next? How do they plan to take care of these babies? What will our country become?

Dena Davis

Fort Wayne