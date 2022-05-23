Lack of leadership defines modern GOP

Martin Carbaugh won his primary in part by advocating for a ban on the teaching of critical race theory.

I emailed Carbaugh, asking what it is about critical race theory he's so afraid of that he'd campaign against it. He said, “I've asked that question to many people, and there seem to be two different definitions I hear. One I'm not at all scared about and in fact would promote but the other definition understood by most Republicans I am very much against.”

Here is my response: “Despite your stance that there is a promotable definition of the theory, you reject it outright in order to tow the line with the party rather than standing up for what you believe in. That, Mr. Carbaugh is what is wrong with politics, and the Republican Party.”

And how sad and pathetic it is of the current Republican lawmakers that they tarnish the names of true American Republican heroes like Ronald Reagan by including his name alongside people like Donald Trump. These current arrogant, elitist, self-righteous and indignant individuals are hellbent on an authoritarian dictatorship that would lead to the end of America as we know it.

At a time when the entire world is rocked with chaos and conflict, and there is so much divisiveness in our own country, one would hope our leaders would get it and want to provide us with some good old US of A unity, some come-togetherness, some agree to disagree respectfully-ness. In other words, actually be leaders for the greater good.

Unfortunately, all we get is more jackassery.

Michael Bergeron

Fort Wayne

City goes on offensive against tree canopies

In an attempt to level sidewalks, the city has cut down six of the eight large trees that lived along a single block of Kenwood Avenue. Homeowners were not consulted. The tree-cutting crew I spoke with said the city will be taking down about 150 large trees around the city.

These trees provided shade, absorbed water, increased the property value of neighboring houses, gave refuge to numerous animal populations and provided the best carbon sink possible to help fight climate change. The block now looks as though a tornado whipped through, destroying the street's arboreal legacy. For the neighborhood, this means higher heating and cooling bills, increased wind shears, more ice in the winter, the loss of animal life and loss of aesthetic beauty. This leads to property devaluation and a decline in the quality of life.

Considering the cost of cutting down and removing the trees, demolishing and hauling away the old concrete sidewalk, and the value of the large trees themselves, it stands to wonder why the city did not attempt to fix the sidewalks without destroying the trees. The most obvious way would have been to install simple ramps to bypass concrete buckles, or have cut-outs to give the large trees a wider berth. This would save the city plenty of money, ensure that neighborhoods are walkable and preserve the beloved large trees that provide the old neighborhoods their value.

David G. Schuster

Fort Wayne