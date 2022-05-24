Numerous factors limit Hoosiers' ability to vote

A May 5 editorial suggested Indiana should have an open primary; Indiana already has an open primary. In an open primary people pick a party ballot, whereas in a closed primary people pick their party affiliation and that determines their ballot.

Few states have a primary where all candidates appear on the same ballot; this process is called by several names, including a jungle primary. An example is California, which has a top-two jungle primary. This system, however, still suffers from the a major problem, the spoiler effect. Candidates can end up in second round with a plurality, splitting the vote. Alaska has adopted a top-four jungle primary, this adds instant runoff voting to the second round (general election) to keep there from being a spoiler effect.

Groups in Indiana have come together to advocate for instant runoff voting. In 2020, I submitted a non-binding proposed resolution for consideration at Indiana Democratic Convention advocating for ranked-choice voting; it was shot down. I plan to try again this year.

As to turnout in this specific primary, the county GOP chair says vote centers would help. Allen County currently has robust early voting options where people can vote at any early vote site. What would have helped, I think, is if the election board had sent an early voting time and location postcard to registered voters earlier than they did. Governing bodies did a poor job informing the public on this year's election.

But even if more had had that knowledge, think about the barriers the state puts in the way of voting: the majority extremely limits who can get an absentee ballot, so more than likely people have to go in person, but they have to be registered at the correct address 30 days in advance of Election Day. And they have to make sure to vote before one of the earliest poll closing times in the U.S., 6 p.m. on Election Day.

Jorge Fernandez

Fort Wayne

Teachers' voices ignored in NACS textbook debate

My daughter is a junior at Carroll High School and took precalculus last semester and trigonometry this semester. Both classes use the fifth edition of Robert F. Blitzer's book, previously approved by the school board (of which Kent Somers was a member). There were no objections last time, and very little has changed between the edition being considered and the edition currently being used.

Why is the opinion of our amazing Northwest Allen teachers – those who are actually in the classroom teaching – not being respected? Our incredible teachers are the experts; why are their recommendations not being followed? They have stated that the Blitzer textbook is the book that best meets state standards. So again I ask, why are our teachers not being heard?

Does the opinion of one board member, who is not a teacher, now negate the recommendation of teachers who are in the classrooms teaching? Why? Because of some close-minded, preposterous idea that problems mentioning interracial marriages are inappropriate for high school-aged students?

Please respect and follow the recommendations of our teachers and approve the continued use of the Blitzer textbook. Banning a book because it uses real-life situations applicable and representative of many families in our community is what is inappropriate, not the book or the topics within it that make certain members of the school board uncomfortable.

Tiffany Smith

Fort Wayne