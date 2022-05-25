All-America qualities evident around city

In 1983, Fort Wayne was awarded its first All-America City title. At the time, I was a young part-time loader working for UPS with no comprehension of what that title actually means.

Four years later, I began driving full-time for UPS with my delivery route starting in downtown Fort Wayne. Over time my route expanded to include areas surrounding downtown. For 35 years, I've watched Fort Wayne evolve from a dirty industrial city that folded up each night at 5 p.m. into this beautiful, family-friendly city with plenty of restaurants, hotels, shops and all sorts of things to do.

From the creation of Headwaters Park, to the expansions of the main public library and the Grand Wayne Center, to the construction of the Harrison, Parkview Field and the Skyline complex, it's amazing to look back at all the transformations that have taken place over the years.

Let's not forget about the growing humanitarian efforts such as Joe Jordan and Pastor Donovan Cooley's leadership with the expansions of the Boys and Girls Club and the Rescue Mission, respectively, to the newly constructed Downtown Lutheran Hospital.

Despite all the changes Fort Wayne has gone through, the one thing that hasn't changed over the years is the customers I've had the pleasure of serving on a daily basis. As I close out my career with UPS and look forward to retirement, I want to thank everyone for their support and the friendships I've developed over the years. I'm truly humbled by all of you.

Nearly 40 years later, I can say that the title of All-America City has truly come into perspective for me.

KENT McKINNEY

Fort Wayne

Sewer district takeover raw deal for residents

The proposed acquisition of the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District by Fort Wayne City Utilities might lower prices for some residents in the immediate future, but county residents will pay more in other ways.

Customers coming to City Utilities from the district will face maintenance and infrastructure costs, capital surcharges and connection fees, as well as a higher monthly service rate for residents outside city limits.

Taxpayers currently using septic systems will be forced to connect if there is an existing sewer, or if one is built, within 300 feet of their property line. Previously granted exemptions for parcels over 10 acres or up to 20 years with a working septic system are not recognized by Title 36 of the Indiana statute – under which City Utilities is authorized. There are more than 14,000 households in Allen County with septic systems.

The acquisition would place control and responsibility for providing water and sewer service for a majority of unincorporated Allen County squarely on the shoulders of the city of Fort Wayne – not a combination of city and county efforts.

County residents as direct customers of the city would be subjected to control of their water and sewer service by a municipality in which they have no right to vote. City Utilities with an annual budget of $150 million is accountable to the mayor, City Council, and the Board of Public Works (composed of just three members, all city employees). The remaining district would have no authority.

And unlike the Red River contract, this acquisition cannot be undone. Once signed, City Utilities will retain the right, and essentially responsibility, to provide service in the district's territory – even if the agreement is terminated or expires.

Dustin Petersen

Fort Wayne