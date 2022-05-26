Culture doing too little for kids' moral guidance

It seems ironic that during Mental Health Awareness Week we locally saw the trial of a 22-year-old accused of murdering three children and their mother. Somehow we need to do more, earlier, for these children suffering from mental illness.

Instead, our culture is filling them with chaos – violence, lies, irresponsibility, lawlessness, birth control by murder, and questioning their birth sex when the truth is obvious from science/truth/fact. Add to that the stirring up of racial issues and the pandemic. At the same time culture is also pushing God out of culture – punishing people who go to their knees in prayer and praising those who go to their knees in dishonor to our country.

Parents who want a say in their child's education – they care enough.

Janet Brown

Fort Wayne

US turning its back on crisis it created

Most of the American Southwest was acquired by the conquest of Spanish imperial lands and the virtual elimination of the Indigenous population.

American businesses raped the labor and resources of Central America and begat a child, poverty. To protect those business interests, American foreign policy installed and consorted with dictatorial regimes of those countries to control unrest.

The American appetite for illegal drugs catalyzed the development of a narco industry in these countries replete with its attendant violence and criminality. Now that child is at our doorstep imploring us for refuge or, at least, a chance of survival.

This is a humanitarian crisis as dire as the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Unlike Ukraine, however, we don't have the painless option (for us) of sending weapons to demonstrate our solidarity and support. So what do we do?

Instead of acting with compassion, we regard the migrants as invaders (though without weaponry); we denigrate them as “rapists and criminals” (though families with children comprise much of their ranks); we construct walls; we form vigilante groups; but most importantly we construe the matter as a political issue rather than as an obligation to assist our fellow human beings.

For our nation to make any claim of decency, we must respond humanely and make the sacrifices that will be necessary to help them. However, in an act of abject wickedness, I think we'll elaborate on our excuses for not being able to grant their entreaties and perfunctorily throw them a roll of paper towels to clean up their own mess.

Chester Baran

Fort Wayne

Limited access to arts event

In a May 17 letter, the writer is highly supportive of the Steuben Arts Scene's recent display at Red Barn Acres. Neither she nor a recent article in The Journal Gazette mention that the main part of the exhibit was on third floor and there is no elevator. Both should warn readers that the display is not accessible to those with disabilities.

Linda Haber

Fort Wayne