NACS staff always have kids' interests at heart

My youngest of three is moving on to Carroll High School next year. All three have been through different Northwest Allen schools since we moved here eight years ago.

I've learned some things about NACS as my children moved through the grades. Everyone I've talked with 100% had my child's best interest at heart. I've learned how much a guidance counselor cares for a kid and their family. I've learned it's OK to tear up on the phone because, chances are, the counselor is tearing up, too. I've learned how caring and understanding a resource officer can be. I've learned how much of an influence a teacher can have on a college-bound kid.

I've learned how much the administrators really do understand how jokes around a lunchroom table can grow to be so much more and need to be talked about. I've learned how teachers think about “their” kids when they go home at night. I've learned how resource room teachers understand that not every graduate's path includes college, so they also prepare their students for real-world scenarios. I've learned bus drivers will go the literal extra mile for a kid who needs to feel safe.

I've learned how absolutely amazing this district is, despite some influences that would say otherwise.

I'm the type of parent who would rather send in 10 pounds of carrots for a cooking project, four dozen chocolate milks for the band or 20 bucks for a fundraiser than actually be in the classroom or on the field, rather be on a Zoom IEP meeting than a face-to-face one, and who always watches band concerts from the back. That doesn't mean I can't see how amazing our schools are.

We are so lucky to have kids in the NACS district, and I just want to say thank you to all of the people who have a hand in helping raise our kids up. Thank you for making the journey a positive one.

No matter what anybody says, NACS is amazing ... I've witnessed it firsthand!

Sarah Bechtol

Huntertown

Scam or not, satisfaction in helping others

So how do you know which decision to make on the spur of the moment and whether your decision is right?

A few days ago I was driving to Chicago to visit my son and celebrate my birthday, which has me in the eighth decade of my life. As I was filling my car with gas, a petite lady holding a small boy approached me and asked for gas money. Her husband was sitting in their rusted-out old van. She said she had just spent her money for food.

There I was, driving my old but reliable car on my way to have a great lunch in downtown Chicago and come home to a nice house. Do I say “no” and regret it? She was very sincere, so I gave them money and asked that she say a prayer for my wife, who passed last year. The lady beamed from ear to ear, her husband was sincere, and I felt that a look of gratitude like that was hard to fake. And she prayed to God on the spot.

I had a wonderful day with my son and I just felt good all over. Maybe I was scammed, but I still felt good. And it was a great birthday.

Michael L. Noll

Fort Wayne