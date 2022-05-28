Abortion ruling won't affect other rights

I enjoy reading the paper every day with my morning cup of coffee. I have gotten used to the unrelenting liberal commentary; however, I am tired of anyone with a different viewpoint being called every despicable word the extreme left writers can come up with.

Why can't we have a reasoned, kind, discourse about our differences?

The op-ed “Which right might court target next?” (re. the pending Supreme Court decision on abortion) by Michelle Deal-Zimmerman on May 13 was just too much.

She started by writing about interracial/interethnic marriage with a number of absurd comments about how that too might be outlawed.

Then she offered several unprovable points of how a justice thinks, including Brett Kavanaugh who “according to reported private conversations ...”.

She maligned the character of any justice or senator who might disagree with her position.

Then the rest of the piece (about two/thirds) was commentary on interracial/interethnic marriage, which has absolutely nothing to do with abortion.

She implies the position on these two subjects in the minds of most is equal, which it clearly is not.

There is little reason to think there is any significant sentiment to reverse the legal position on interracial marriage, so why try to make that the discussion, except to scare people about the abortion decision?

Some would like to frame the abortion debate as about women's health or a choice of what they do with their own body. It is not quite that simple. There is another life that is taken away or saved by that choice.

I have a very much loved beautiful 35-year-old granddaughter, all because her mother considered the other life when she made her choice.

Bernie Cooper

Fort Wayne

Language appropriation can cut both ways

In a May 21 letter, Patricia Yeiter resents that “gay” people stole that word that once meant “happy and lightheated” and now means “homosexual.”

Since Yeiter is so offended by the appropriation of words by “noise-making minority groups,” I have to wonder if she finds it offensive that heterosexual people appropriated words like “queer,” “faggot,” “homo” and “pansy” to use as derogatory descriptions of people attracted to the same sex. Or, since the “straight” people are in the majority, whether it's acceptable for them to appropriate those terms to describe the “gay minority”?

Yeiter was very gracious in expressing that she doesn't “hate” people who are different from her, but one doesn't need much skill at reading between the lines to detect her condescension and feeling of moral superiority.

George S. Wilson

Fort Wayne