Letters to the editor

Many factors at play in inflationary spiral

Russ Kirby's May 20 letter, “Biden's war on energy set prices spiraling,” begs a response. Kirby's letter is a political commentary on inflation writ large and gas prices in particular. The vast majority of the public tends to make such judgments regardless of who occupies the White House and which party is in ascendancy. These citizens parrot talking points from their party of choice, points for which they have no firm data.

Inflation is not peculiar to the U.S. and not a result of the policies of this administration. It is a global reality. Pressures brought to bear by the economic slowdown caused by the pandemic and the subsequent scramble to ratchet up the global economic engine, concomitant supply chain issues and now the Ukraine war exacerbate the inflationary spiral. No government can resolve that problem until worldwide circumstances conspire to lift the economic prospects of all.

Kirby ascribes high gas prices to “Biden's unrelenting war on our nation's oil and gas industry.” He does not elaborate on the specific policies because he cannot identify any such policies. Nothing the president has done can be the cause of high gas prices. Kirby and the wide swath of citizens who make such assumptions and assertions have not come to the realization that oil and gas are global commodities that rise and fall in value in accord with worldwide economic forces. What Mideast oil producers do with respect to output has a direct effect on the market prices here. Likewise, sanctions against Russian oil have added another layer of inflationary pressure to domestic gasoline prices, but the effect is being felt even more acutely in Europe.

So caution needs to be the watchword when reading a comment such as Kirby's. His simplistic, political response to these two intertwined maladies needs to be tempered by facts and data. Both of these phenomena are far more complex and nuanced than Kirby would have a reader believe.

David Oberstar

Fort Wayne

Buffalo massacre best described as 'white savagery'

After the mass killing in Buffalo, I wrote a poem that used the words “white savagery.” Later I talked with my husband and several friends about what I had written and asked whether they had ever heard that phrase. None had. Savagery always seems to be associated with some other color.

Yet history and current events abound in white savagery. I guess it's all about who controls the language and not its accuracy.

Susanne Held

Fort Wayne

Hateful attitudes here multiply across country

Hate is multiplying in our country. What can we do to reverse the growth? Small steps in our community can start the recovery process nationwide.

When the former Northwest Allen superintendent tried to present a report to the school board, members of the audience interfered and he left the room alone. The mob chased him down the hall, but he managed to get into an area where he locked the door behind him. He later had a police escort to his car.

This abhorrent behavior does not represent the community. What can be done to show appreciation for his years of service in a district with one of the top-ranked high schools in Indiana?

Possibly related is the report that a member of the NACS board objected to a reference in a text book. He said the reference to interracial marriages is inappropriate. What does that judgment say about his attitude toward biracial children in the district? Fortunately, the teachers immediately issued a statement stressing that all children in the district are given equal opportunities, resources and responsibilities.

How can we work together to stop the hate and violence? We can't be apathetic and let the minority proceed with destroying the United States of America.

Judith Steckly

Fort Wayne